Meghan Markle's Royal Life Is TRULY And TOTALLY Over, Thanks To Prince Charles

Meghan Markle's life came full circle after she said "I do" and married Prince Harry in 2018.

From being a Hollywood B-lister, whose breakthrough role came when she joined the American legal drama television series "Suits," she is now known as the Duchess of Sussex who represented the British Crown in various public duties and organizations.

Unfortunately, things turned out unexpectedly after Meghan and her husband Prince Harry dropped their bombshell news of stepping down from their roles as senior members of the Firm.

This has been a massive reputational hit against the royal family, especially given that Prince Andrew's resignation from public duties came a couple of months prior to Megxit.

To recall, the Duke of York sensationally quit public life "for the foreseeable future" due to his friendship with the deceased American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Charles Planning To Create A Modernized Institution

With three senior royals withdrawing their position in the Firm, this has forced Prince Charles to plan about reshaping the monarchy into a modernized institution once he becomes the King of England.

This bold plan from the Prince of Wales is one step to avoid future "major disruption" to the monarchy by diminishing "the sense of entitlement among royals."

According to Express.co.uk, one royal expert claimed that the heir to the throne wants to emphasize that being a royal has its privileges and responsibilities to accomplish.

"Like the Windsors' relatives who reign in the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, and Spain, he prefers to dampen a sense of entitlement among royals," royal author Nigel Cawthorned explained. "Being born as a Windsor is a privilege, but it doesn't mean that being a certain number in line to the throne means an entitlement to housing and other perks of The Firm."

Avoiding Controversies By Cutting Down Members Of The Monarchy

With the Prince of Wale's new vision for the future sovereign, this also means slimming down the monarchy and having fewer working royals.

"Prince Charles is believed to have been planning to reduce the number of full-time working royals and possibly strip those who don't represent the Crown of their HRH styles for years," the outlet cited.

Having this said, Prince Andrew and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be affected by this massive transformation and could no longer return to the Firm even if they want to.

Prince Harry and Meghan are in a 12-month transition period, but even if they decide to go back to the royal family within this time frame, Prince Charles could well prevent them from doing so if he highlights to the Queen her plans.

Moreover, even if they return, their royal life could not last, especially with Prince Charles likely to take over sooner rather than later. Prince Harry and his wife could be removed from their positions should the future king really slim down the monarchy.

Slimmed Down Monarchy Means More Workload To The Remaining Royals

However, one royal expert opposed this possible move of Prince Charles and claimed that this will bring an "undesirable" image to the royal family.

Royal commentator Brittani Barger pointed out that fewer working royals means carrying out huge workload from hundreds and thousands of organizations supported by the monarchy.

"This would, however, mean that the royals, who currently are attached to some 3000 organizations and undertake some 3500 engagements annually, do much less for charity. It is therefore questionable whether this is desirable,"Barger shared.

READ MORE: Queen Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Devastating News Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles