Future King: Prince Charles Delivers BAD NEWS For Meghan Markle

After the huge blows and countless issues that the British royal family faced in the past months, Prince Charles is reportedly planning to reshape the monarchy into a modernized institution.

This came after three royals stepped back from their roles as senior members, which has become a "major disruption" to the monarchy.

Back in November 2019, Prince Andrew announced that he will not be returning to his official duties for the "foreseeable future" after the criticisms he received for his association with the deceased American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After a couple of months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to quit the firm and live independently outside the U.K.

Unlike the Duke of York, the Sussexes have lost their HRH titles and agreed to be financially independent.

Prince Charles And The New Monarchy

Now, in an interview with Express.co.uk, royal expert Nigel Cawthorne claimed that the heir to the throne wants to follow other European counterparts and diminish "the sense of entitlement among royals."

"Like the Windsors' relatives who reign in the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, and Spain, he prefers to dampen a sense of entitlement among royals," Cawthorned explained. "Being born as a Windsor is a privilege, but it doesn't mean that being a certain number in line to the throne means an entitlement to housing and other perks of The Firm."

The royal expert and author, who wrote the recent book about the Duke of York's scandal titled "'Prince Andrew: Epstein and the Palace," pointed out that having such privilege should be balanced out by a number of responsibilities given to senior royals.

Prince Charles Axing Royals Who Do Not Represent The Crown

Moreover, Cawthorne also said that modernizing and slimming down the monarchy will be beneficial to those members of the firm who do not want to carry out public roles.

"Not every royal is equally suited for a public role and others may not want a life in the spotlights. Prince Charles and Prince William have no choice in the matter, and nor will Prince George in due course," Cawthorne furthered. "But for other Windsors, a royal role is both a gift and a personal choice."

For what it's worth, it was previously reported that once Prince Charles becomes the King of England, he plans to reduce the number of full-time working royals and possibly axe those who don't represent the Crown.

Prince Andrew's Fury

As cited in the Daily Star Online, this idea of the Prince of Wales has previously angered his younger brother, as he feared that he might be "out of the picture" and that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice might lose their HRH titles.

Unlike other royals, the two daughters of the Duke of York have regular jobs and aren't full-time working royals. Only a handful of people in the line to the throne are working fulltime to represent the Crown.

Bad News For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

While it is still unknown how Prince Charles plans to slim down the monarchy and remove the sense of entitlement in the royal family, this development could serve as bad news for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After all, if the Prince of Wales' plans pushes through, it might be impossible for the couple to return. Their roles within the Firm is also in question, since their family is far from the throne.

Prince Harry is the sixth in line to the throne, while his son Archie follows him at seventh.

