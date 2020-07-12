Broke Royals: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive MASSIVE Warning For Using UK Budget

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to be financially independent, but they have not achieved that goal until now.

Nearly four months after Harry and Meghan officially left the Firm, the Republic called them out for squandering Britain's money to support themselves in Los Angeles.

In an exclusive interview with Express, Republic's CEO Graham Smith questioned why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to enjoy the taxpayers' money when the United Kingdom does not owe them a living.

"I think most people would be surprised by any suggestion that people sitting on £30million in the bank might struggle in anyway finically," Smith said. "So I think if they want to live the lifestyle that people with £100million to then they have a problem."

He suggested that they should find a new source of income rather than unceasingly misspending the budget, which is supposed to be for Britons. If they cannot find one, the CEO demanded that they should live off with what they have.

Smith also called the Sussexes out following Meghan's claims that her wedding with Harry generated $1.2 billion for the United Kingdom's economy and the nation's tourism industry.

To recall, a new court filing revealed that the royal wedding produced $787 million in business spending and $337 million in public relations value.

Prince Harry and Meghan also reportedly claimed that they did not use much of taxpayers' funds, as Prince Charles paid most of the costs himself.

"Any public costs incurred for the wedding were solely for security and crowd control to protect members of the public as deemed necessary by Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police," Meghan's legal team disclosed.

But Smith did not buy the statement and slammed them instead.

According to the head of the pressure group, there is no evidence that the royal couple brought an economic boost for the country.

Far from what Meghan claimed, Smith pointed out that the Sussexes' wedding was rather a "net-loss" for the U.K. taxpayers.

"Meghan Markle is falling for the same spin that the royal household put out. There is no evidence at all that the monarchy ever bring money in from tourism," he explained. "It was a net loss for the British taxpayers and to try and justify spending public money on her wedding by making these rather weird claims is just another sign of their entitlement."

Aside from slamming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Smith has been consistently expressing the organization's desire to abolish the monarchy and replace Queen Elizabeth II with a democratic head of state.

The group, which he claimed has 70,000 supporters, is said to have one goal: to achieve "the abolition of the British monarchy in favor of a democratic republic."

He reasoned out that the royal family is unfairly democratic when the U.K is supposed to be a democratic society. Smith emphasized that not having a democracy only allows the royal family to abuse their position and the public's money.

"They are patrons of things but they're not hands-on. They're not making a huge effort to promote these charities, and these charities will function just fine without them," he told Newsweek a year ago.

