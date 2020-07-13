Royal Disaster: Prince Andrew Caught On Jeffrey Epstein's SECRET Tapes!

If you have seen the hit Netflix true-crime series "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich," the end of the documentary clearly suggested that the accused pedophile has obtained and kept some footages of the "actions" going around his properties that could incriminate the biggest names involved in his sex trafficking scheme.

Some of the victims were convinced that aside from trafficking underaged girls, Epstein was also one step ahead in creating a "blackmail scheme" by recording his associates' involvement on his dirty secret.

"When he told me, 'people owe me favors, and I will never get caught, I can get away with things,' he meant it," one of the victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, said in the documentary.

After the arrest of the billionaire sex offender, authorities found what could have been a "CCTV footage" room, minus all the computers and all possible gadgets that include the data or recordings from the surveillance cameras around the house.

Prince Andrew On Epstein Tapes

Now that Epstein's long-time confidante Ghislaine Maxwell is under the custody of the authorities, it is feared that the British socialite could drop bombs of information against Prince Andrew and the rest of the hotshots involved in the scandal.

Just recently, a lawyer representing Virginia Robers and other victims of Epstein claimed that the Duke of York may have been secretly caught on camera during his occasional visits to Epstein's mansions.

"There is no doubt Prince Andrew would have been captured on footage filmed in rooms and private areas of Epstein's property," David Boies told the Daily Mail.

The lawyer also said that there were tons of surveillance cameras on Epstein's New York mansion and the rest of his properties, so it is likely there are tons of tapes being hidden.

"Prince Andrew would have been included. He would certainly have been included among the people who would have been captured on the tapes," Boies added.

Many victims have claimed about seeing CCTV cameras in privates areas of Epstein properties, including the infamous massage rooms, the shower area, and the girls' assigned bedrooms.

Maria Farmer, who claims to be Epstein victim in 1990, said that she stumbled upon a "media room" with televisions showing feeds from pinhole surveillance cameras around the Manhattan mansion.

She even claimed that Epstein told him that he just kept all the tapes on his safe.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Footage

It is not the first time someone has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II favorite son might have been caught on tape while visiting Epstein.

In a bombshell interview with The Sun, author Christina Oxenberg said that she believes Maxwell could share the footage of the biggest names connected to Epstein to free herself from much longer jail time.

According to Oxenberg, when she met Maxwell back in the 1990s, she boasted about secretly recording the billionaire and his clients' time with the underaged girls, including footage of Prince Andrew.

"He is one of many johns, all of whom were videotaped by Ghislaine," Oxenberg revealed. "He is not a victim here, but Ghislaine was never his friend, she was taping him. Friends don't tape friends."

Despite the suspicions, there is no evidence that any of those footage exists, as the FBI only found diamonds, fake passports and money after Epstein's arrest.

