'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Update: Disney Drops Bad News!

Disney has fallen victim to the coronavirus, and Marvel fans will be saddened by its effects to production.

According to the latest report from Entertainment Weekly, Disney won't be releasing "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" TV series on Disney Plus next month. Initially, the media giant promised to launch the show in August 2020, but the COVID-19 global pandemic has halted productions, thereby resulting to the delay.

It remains to be seen when the show will be launched, but it is worth noting that Disney has only provided one teaser for the show since announcing its release date last February.

It's likely that more Dinsey Plus shows will be pushed back due to the pandemic. Even though the economy is starting to reopen and Hollywood productions are expected to resume operations by August, it's safe to assume that it won't be a full-blown resumption and production companies will practice caution in filming.

After all, there is still the threat of COVID-19, with some states in the U.S. seeing a massive increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

As noted by TechRadar, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" follows the events of "Avengers: Endgame" after Captain America (Chris Evans) passed his shield to Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Anhtony Mackie).

While there's no official synopsis provided yet for the show, Marvel did note that it will feature Sam and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a "global adventure that tests their abilities - and their patience."

The show will also reportedly feature the return of the villain Helmut Zemo, who was last seen in "Captain America: Civil War."

Sam will not play as Captain America in the show, but it has been reported that it will explore Captain America's legacy.

Previously, "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained to Yahoo! why Cap passed this shield to Sam instead of his friend Bucky.

"Ever since they met in [Captain America: The Winter Soldier], there seemed a very common bond between the two characters," Anthony explained. "Their military background, their humility, their sort of commitment to serving. It just seemed like that would be the person Cap would entrust."

"We [did consider Bucky]," Joe added. "But... we try to logic it out and sit in the room and talk through what makes the most sense from an arc standpoint and from a logic standpoint, and Sam made the most sense."

