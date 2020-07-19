Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Duchess Faces Disappointing News Ahead of Birthday

On August 4, 2020, Meghan Markle turns 39.

And with the Duchess of Sussex's birthday fast approaching, royal experts expect a blatant snub from the British royal family.

Since leaving the royal family in March with her husband, Prince Harry, and their one-year-old son Archie, she has lost a lot of royal privileges.

One of them includes no more ringing bells at the Westminster Abbey to signify a special day of one of their "once" own.

While it's a tradition for the bells of the Abbey to be rung, most notably when Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in April 2011, they will not be chime on the former "Suits" star's birthday.

"I hear that Westminster Abbey will not ring its bells for Meghan's birthday next month," Richard Eden, a royal correspondent, told The Daily Mail.

"To add insult to injury, it did ring them for the birthday of beleaguered Prince Andrew in February, even though he'd stepped down from royal duties," in light of his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

What's more insulting is that according to the Westminster Abbey bell ringing calendar, the bells on September 15, which is on Prince Harry's birthday, won't chime either.

The Duke of Sussex is two places ahead of Prince Andrew.

A spokesperson for the Abbey told The Daily Mail, "The bells are usually rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family, and though the line of succession to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children."

After the Duchess of Sussex's birthday, the bell is due to ring for Princess Anne's birthday, just 11 days after Meghan's.

News of the royal family not ringing in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's birthdays in the UK comes after a royal author claimed that while the Duke of Sussex doesn't hate Los Angeles, he is reportedly struggling a role in the US.

Tom Quinn told the Daily Star that the 35-year-old Prince is getting swept up in his wife's positive energy, which has always been a real problem in their relationship.

Quinn divulged that the dad of one is currently experiencing the same feeling Meghan has felt while she was in the UK.

He described Meghan Markle as a "dynamo" and someone who has "full of positive energy," as Prince Harry struggles to "fill the days" in the $18 million rented mansion.

Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping away from their royal duties, it has been reported that the couple is still expected to rake in millions of dollars thanks to their global reach despite Queen Elizabeth II having stopped them from using their Sussex Royal branding.

Her Majesty has ordered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to stop using the label even after spending thousands on their new brand after leaving the royal family.

For their speeches and other commercial deals, it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could quickly bring in millions, with the couple demanding around $1 million for every speech.

