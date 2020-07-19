 The One Thing Prince Charles Will Not Be Entitled To When He is King, REVEALED

Prince Charles will be the first-ever royal in British history, not to have this privilege once he becomes King.

It's just a matter of time when the 71-year-old Prince of Wales will become the head of the British monarchy.

The oldest heir apparent is said to be two things.

Prince Charles is the longest-serving heir apparent in British history. He has been waiting for sixty-seven years into Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

He has been waiting for so long to take the throne that most British people would rather see the reign skip immediately to his son, Prince William. However, that's not possible.

When Prince Charles becomes King, his wife, unfortunately, will not be known as Queen Consort.

His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Princess Consort once he ascends to the throne.

This would make the dad-of-two the first British King not have a Queen Consort, as per one royal expert.

Speaking to Express UK, Richard Fitzwilliams explained the heir's problem when he ascends the throne.

"The public like her. Yet one barrier remains," he said.

"The official line is still that she will become Princess Consort when Charles ascends the throne, which is linked with the public's views in opinion polls through the years."

This is because the public's memory of the late Princess Diana is still fresh, which affects this specific pivotal issue.

"It may we'll be the recent official clarification of her future status has been linked to the difficulties that the monarchy has faced in recent months."

When Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005, Clarence House stated that the Duchess of Cornwall would be known as the Princess Consort.

During their civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Clarence House announced the creation of the new title.

"It's a new title created just for Camilla because crowning her as queen would create PR problems for the royals," Columnist Daniel Engber wrote in 2005

Years later, they confirmed, "This was announced at the time of their marriage, and there has been absolutely no change at all."

Though Clarence House has said that nothing has changed, for now, it can be changed once Prince Charles becomes King.

At the end of the day, the final decision will still be his.

Royal experts agree that the Prince of Wales wants to make his wife the Queen, and most likely, it will happen.

Royal Central editor-in-chief Charlie Proctor said via The Sun, "The official line is that when Charles becomes King, Camilla will become Princess Consort. I personally think that is nonsense."

He explained that when Prince Charles takes the throne, the Duchess of Cornwall will surely become Queen Consort.

"The monarchy is not a popularity contest, and you can't change titles in fear of certain people still having chips on their shoulders."

If Prince Charles is King, he could give the Prince of Wales title to Prince William, and in turn, Kate Middleton will share a title with Princess Diana, as the Princess of Wales.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, on the other hand, will continue to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

