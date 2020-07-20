Goodbye, Queen! 3 Signs That Meghan Markle Always Wanted To Leave The Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been plagued by criticisms since the beginning of their relationship.

After dropping their bombshell decion to step down as senior members of the Firm earlier this year, the runaway couple has relocated to the U.S alongside their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison.

However, while the so-called "Megxit" surprised a lot of people and the royal family, there have actually been hints that Meghan wanted out.

With that said, we take a look at the three signs Meghan Markle showed she wanted to leave the royal family.

Chasing Convictiond

The 35-year-old prince and the former actress, who have been barred from discussing any political views as part of the royal family's protocol, are now giving left and right speeches and expressing their opinions freely and without hesitation.

In the latest Meghan Markle news, a royal commentator pointed out that during her recent speech at the Girl Up 2020 Leadership Summit, the 38-year-old duchess may have hinted that she wanted to cut her ties with the royal family all along.

The mother-of-one, who has been able to give an inspirational message, encouraged young women to be brave and use their voices when they "have never been more urgently needed."

On the other hand, royal commentator Chris Ship claimed that Meghan was trying to suggest a secret message in her speech, as she talked about "the hardest part" of "chasing your convictions with action."

"So is that suggesting that Meghan might not have been able to chase your convictions with actions while in the Royal Family?" he questioned. "Or it could be suggesting that she did chase her convictions with action in leaving the Royal Family."

ITV Documentary

Aside from this, the runaway duchess subtly revealed the tension in the monarchy during her infamous interview with Tom Bradby for ITV documentary's "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." Intohe documentary, Meghan confessed that she struggled privately to adapt with her pregnancy alongside the pressures of becoming a royal.

When asked about whether the intense media attention had affected her both physically and mentally, the former "Suits" actress admitted that she was "vulnerable" and the situation was "really challenging."

Later on, she thanked Bradby "for asking" and explained that "not many people have asked if she is OK."

Increased Security In Their Canada Home

The family of three reportedly spent their holidays in their $14 million Vancouver mansion before making their bombshell announcement.

As cited by Express.co.uk, the couple have increased their security at their Canadian home in preparation of leaving their life in the U.K. in search of "more peaceful life."

In addition, the mansion added a security camera along the beach, as well as a large tarpaulin covering the metal gates with "No Trespassing" signs.

While it's not wrong for the couple to seek for privacy, their intense desire to protect themselves from the media was a clear indication that they didn't like what royal life has brought to their family.

