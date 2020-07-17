Scarlett Johansson Shock: Fiance Colin Jost Drops Bombshell Admission

Comedian Colin Jost has opened up about the fears he had being with his Oscar-nominated fiancee Scarlett Johanson.

In his recent interview with SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," the "Saturday Night Live" star revealed that he was "worried" about being overshadowed by the Hollywood actress and that it might cause him to lose his "identity" in show business.

"I worried about my identity with it and also with comedy. You know, you work in comedy, so I was always worried about anything that felt non-comedy or took me out of the world of comedy," Jost admitted. "You have to keep your own identity and do your own thing."

Colin Jost Never Gets Jealous Over Scarlet Johansson's Kissing Scenes

Furthermore, the "A Very Punchable Face" author was asked if he ever gets jealous whenever the "Black Widow" star has intimate scenes, to which Jost claimed it "hasn't really happened."

He added that it would have been "devastating" for him five to 10 years ago, but he has grown out of that and has changed his perspective in terms of relationships.

"If people want to be together and love each other, they're going to be together," Jiost explained. "You have to kind of have faith in that on some level."

The Love Story

The Staten Island native, who graduated from Harvard, met the BAFTA winner during her first appearance on "SNL" in 2006.

Years later, the duo had a chance to work again in the show's parody sketch in 2010. Ufortunately, both were in a committed relationship at that time. Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds, while Jost was dating Rashida Jones.

In July 2017, rumors sparked that the two were dating after fellow "SNL" star Kate McKinnon set them up. This was a few months after the actress divorced his second husband Romain Dauriac, whom she shares her daughter Rose.

After nearly two years of being together, the couple confirmed their engagement in May 2019 through the "Marvel" star's publicist. The writer-comedian gave her a massive 11-carat ring, which is reportedly worth $450,000 and designed by James de Givenchy of Taffin.

Scarlett Johansson Describes The Engagement As A "Special Thing"

Johansson, who has always kept her relationship with Jost very private, shared a tidbit of information about their engagement during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"He killed it. He did a whole James Bond situation. He's got a lot behind that news desk that he's hiding," Scarlett recalled. "More than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend the rest of their life with you, it's a lovely and special thing."

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old host shared that it was a "relief" to find someone that he has a strong connection with, per People magazine.

He added that he sometimes feels strange about the public attention he gets, especially after his high-profile relationship with Johansson became public. He said he's "surprised that anyone cares about anything" he does "because for so long" in his life, "no one did."

