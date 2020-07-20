Princess Beatrice Wedding: A Proof Of UK Media Bias vs. Meghan Markle?

Over the weekend, the Instagram world got surprised after the British royal family's official social media account released official photos from Princess Beatrice's intimate but secret wedding.

Princess Beatrice was supposed to marry Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last May 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus global pandemic. Since the cancellation announcement, the couple has not given any update to the press on their wedding plans.

Instead of a grand royal wedding people are used to see, the new Mr. and Mrs. Mozzi opted to have an intimate ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, together with close family members, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The newlyweds were all smiles behind the small chapel decorated in full flower wall in the official photos. The 31-year-old royal bride stunned in her vintage wedding dress and diamond fringe tiara, which she loaned from Queen Elizabeth II -- who also worn it in 1962.

Private Gathering Issues

But while both the United Kingdom and Italy celebrated the union of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, it seems like keeping it as a "secret" to the British press and the public has been taken lightly, considering it was the first royal wedding behind closed doors in 235 years.

Surprisingly, the media and the public did not make any uproar or throw any criticism when the royal wedding was kept a secret, considering how outraged they were when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also decided to hold a private event at one point in their lives.

It could be recalled that in 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to keep their first son's christening ceremony out of the spotlight received massive criticisms, with people saying that royal events should be open to the public.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was welcomed to the Christian world in an intimate gathering, with reportedly less than 25 guests, including family and friends. Royal christening is often a public event that allows the press and photographers on the church grounds before and after the ceremony.

But the world only discovered Archie's christening when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released two photos from the event on their official Instagram account.

Backlash From Private Gatherings

Keeping Archie's baptismal in private is said to be the reason behind the British press' sour treatment of Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan specifically slammed the couple's move to shield their son from the media spotlight. The outspoken "Good Morning Britain" broadcaster emphasized that the christening should be open to the public since they are using the U.K. taxpayers' money.

"Private citizens don't get £2.4m of home improvements paid by the taxpayer. This baptism should be public - or the public should get their money back." Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter.

At that time, critics argued that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted a private life so much, they should be earning money privately to fund their private gatherings.

Could this be a clear sign of the British media's unfair treatment of Meghan Markle? Or is it just another royal event that they don't find interesting to cover?

