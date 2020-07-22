Badass Queen: 3 Proofs That Queen Elizabeth II Is A Tough Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II has been at the forefront of the British royal family for more than 68 years now. In fact, she has been named as the world's longest-reigning living monarch.

The Queen has managed to redefine her role as the head of state with her efforts to modernize the historic Biritish institution.

Since her coronation in 1953, Her Majesty the Queen has seen Great Britain change drastically over the years. However, she has remained a constant presence in the Commonwealth, as well as the lives of her fellow Britons.

Considered as one of the iconic figures in history, the 94-year-old monarch gained respect among the world's most powerful leaders -- including former U.K Prime Minister Winston Churchill, ex-U.S President Barack Obama, and the 34th U.S. president Dwight Eisenhower.

Over the years, Her Majesty proved that she's one tough Queen, as she has shown no signs of slowing down and giving up her crown.

With that said, here are the proofs that Queen Elizabeth II is a badass monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II Fighting In The War

The United Kingdom declared war in 1939 against Nazi Germany, marking the beginning of World War II.

Then-Princess Elizabeth begged her father George VI, who was also the current King of England at the time, to allow her to join the war efforts.

On her 18th birthday, she was enlisted and enrolled in the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS.)

The teenage Elizabeth took her duties seriously and worked as a mechanic and a truck driver despite her future role in the monarchy and the King's reluctance.

Until this day, the Queen remains the only female member of the British royal family to have entered the armed forces and is the only living head of the monarchy who have served in WWII.

Handling Megxit

Earlier this 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a huge announcement that brought a massive blow to the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped their bombshell news of quitting the Firm in order to enjoy a "more peaceful life."

Being the head of the state, Her Majesty the Queen had to do damage control and summoned the senior members of the royal family at her royal estate.

Dubbed as the "Sandringham Summit," the attendees discussed the "complicated issues" brought by Megxit.

With the couple's decision to be financially independent, Buckingham Palace has agreed to their new arrangement; however, Prince Harry and Meghan are barred from using the term royal in their branding and would no longer be entitled to HRH titles.

Embracing Queenship

At the age of 25, Princess Elizabeth ascended to the throne following the death of King George VI.

Before being proclaimed as the queen by her privy and executive councils, the 21-year-old royal delivered a speech during their family's royal tour in South Africa and promised to dedicate her life to the service of the Commonwealth.

With her position in the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II never expected that she would be the head of the state.

After her uncle King Edward VIII abdicated, Queen Elizabeth's father was crowned as the King of England, making the unexpecting princess the heir to the throne.

As the saying goes, "the crown always finds its way to the right head," and now, Her Majesty the Queen has successfully served as the British Head of State for more than six decades to today.

Now, that's badass!

