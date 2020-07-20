Prince Harry Heartbreak: Royal Rift With Prince William IMPOSSIBLE To Fix For Now

The rumors surrounding the feud between Prince Harry and Prince William continue to intensify despite the Duke of Sussex recently quitting the Firm.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family, citing that they wanted to live and raise their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison in a different environment.

Although Queen Elizabeth II gave her blessing, the members of the royal family were "upset," most especially the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William as they were "blindsided" by the Sussexes' bombshell news.

In addition, multiple reports cited that the 35-year-old prince and Duchess Meghan's split to the royal family have reignited the rift between the two brothers.

Bad Blood Between Prince William And Prince Harry

In the latest royal family news, international speaker and former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter claimed that the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William will remain at odds as long as they are on the opposite sides of the pond.

"I hope they settle their rift because there shouldn't be bad blood amongst brothers, particularly those two brothers who went through such trauma together [with the] death of their mother, [Princess Diana]," he told Us Weekly's Royally Us.

Arbiter also expressed his hope that Prince Harry and Prince William will soon learn to forgive, forget and mend their relationship.

"They've been through a lot, and they've carried each other, and they've supported each other. And to have a rift is not healthy in any family. So I hope they are getting back together again."

After returning to the U.K to finish their last royal engagements, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in the U.S. They are currently staying in a rented $18 million hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills, which is owned by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the other hand, have stepped up to their A-game and have been at the forefront of the royal family since the beginning of the global pandemic.

While the Sussexes and Cambridges continue their life after "Megxit," the "On Duty With the Queen author" also suggested that Prince William and Prince Harry need to reconcile if they want to work things out between them.

"Harry being in Los Angeles and William and Catherine being in the United Kingdom, [there's] a great big ocean, a lot of land between, and it's not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the U.K.," Arbiter mentioned.

Prince Harry And Prince William Attempting To Rebuild Their Brotherly Ties?

However, another royal expert claimed that the two have put their differences aside to rebuild their brotherly ties once again.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Harry and William have been in touch since Prince Charle's coronavirus scare.

"There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone," Nicholl revealed. "They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch."

For what it's worth, Arbiter makes a good point, as it is difficult for the brothers to mend their relationship if they are far away from each other.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Sparks Major Concern With Suicidal Thoughts

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles