Meghan Markle Ex-Boyfriends: 4 Men The Duchess Dated Before Marrying Prince Harry

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle also went through a lot of trouble in finding Mr. Right. In fact, she had to go through worst before finding the Duke of Sussex.

As a former actress, Meghan caught the attention of several men, especially when she starred in the hit legal drama "Suits." Like the Duke of Sussex, she also had her exes who made her realize that she needed to hit rock bottom first before finding her real prince.

Let's take a look at Meghan Markle's ex-boyfriends.

Simon Rex

Simon Rex was once an award-winning pornstar. Meghan went out with him, and yes, the Duchess of Sussex once dated a pornstar.

In 2018, Simon revealed that he dated Meghan. However, the two did not last due to two possible reasons.

"It's possible that she found out afterwards. There's so many questions I don't know the answer to about why we never went on a second date," Rex told The Sun, referring to the adult movies he did.

He also thought that his garlic breath at the end of their date probably caused the former actress to dump him immediately.

But two years after he unrolled his claims, the Hollywood actor said on the Hollywood Raw podcast that their "date" was nothing but a platonic lunch.

"Nothing happened. We never even kissed. We hung out once in a very non-datey way," Rex confessed. "She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it."

Trevor Engelson

Before Prince Harry, Meghan was married to American producer Trevor Engelson.

The two got engaged in 2010 after dating for six years. They officially exchanged "I do" in September 2011.

However, what could have been a fairytale married life for Meghan only lasted for two years. Some sources claimed that the duchess' role in "Suits" ruined their marriage.

"It put a strain on the relationship. Trevor was in LA making movies, Meghan was in another country five hours' flight away and it simply took its toll," a friend reportedly told The Daily Mail.

Rory McIlroy

In August 2014, Meghan fell in love with Irish pro golfer Rory McIlroy.

Romance rumors started to swirl around when the two filmed a very flirty ice bucket challenge. Netizens also spotted them together having cozy and intimate dinner dates in New York and Dublin.

However, a source debunked all the rumors and told Irish Independent that the two were not an item.

Cory Vitiello

Meghan also dated Canadian chef Cory Vitiello shortly before she met Prince Harry in 2016.

According to The Telegraph, Meg shared her life with Cory for two years. In fact, rumors had it that they were still together when Markle hit it off with the royal prince.

A lot of netizens speculated that the Duke of Sussex contributed to Cory and Meghan's breakup, but there's no proof that it ever happened.

An insider also told Daily Mail that Cory and Meghan wanted to focus on their careers, which affected their relationship in the end.

"They were a very handsome pair and well suited, but you got the impression it was a sometimes superficial relationship," the source said. "Cory was always very focused on his job and his work. In that respect, they both put their careers first. The relationship came second."

