Emotional Royal: Shocking Times Meghan Markle Cried In Public

Members of the royal family are always expected to keep their cool and show the traditional stiff upper lip at all times.

However, during Meghan Markle's short-lived stay as a senior member of the royal family, she cried in public more than the royal watchers could ever imagine.

Although British tabloids had been challenging her emotions since the beginning, she still had some moments wherein she was not able to do anything but let her tears fall.

Meghan Markle Cried On National TV For The First Time

Before the Sussexes took a six-week break from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan appeared in the ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey."

During the conversation, the Duchess of Sussex expressed her sadness and the struggles she experienced as part of the royal family.

"I've said for a long time to H - that's what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive; you've got to feel happy," Meghan told ITV's Tom Bradby. "I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip."

The emotional Meghan went on to admit that everything that happened damaged her internally.

Meghan Wept During Commonwealth Service

In 2019, the pregnant Meghan's hormones probably kicked in during the Commonwealth Day service.

During the BBC's live feed of the event, fans spotted her tearing up in response to a heartfelt performance by Alfie Boe.

Despite clarifying it, the moment caused rumors that Meghan Markle probably cried due to the Sussexes' then-worsening feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry Made Meghan Cry?

Following the Commonwealth Day Service, Prince Harry and Meghan also attended the Trooping of Colour parade in June 2019.

Some video footage showed Meghan turning around to face the Duke of Sussex. Royal watchers tried to read the royal prince's lips and found out that Prince Harry told her to turn around.

After she did what she was told to do, Meghan got emotional and teary-eyed.

Buckingham Palace did not release a statement about the incident, but royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams revealed to INSIDER how he believed it was an "unhappy exchange."

"One of the important characteristics of being royal is to ensure that public appearances go off smoothly," Fitzwilliams said. "In this instance it certainly seems that there was an unhappy exchange. Let us hope it was not symptomatic of anything other than a misunderstanding, but the Buckingham Palace balcony is not the place to draw attention to such things."

Meghan Markle Cried During Final Engagement

Before Prince Harry and Meghan officially split from the Firm, they joined the royal family for the last time in a royal engagement at Westminster Abbey.

What could have been a happy moment for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex became low-key emotional, as Meghan was seen holding back her tears.

Journalist Bryony Gordon said she saw Meghan's "tears glisten in those bright, friendly eyes that have charmed and endeared so many during recent days."

Meanwhile, her staff also appeared heartbroken as she embraced them for the last time.

