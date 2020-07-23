Meghan Markle Wedding: 'Pretty Little Liars' Star Reveals 'Nightmare' Experience!

One guest of Meghan Markle's wedding with Prince Harry finally revealed the "nightmare" experience she had when she attended the special event.

In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed 600 guests in the celebration of their union in St. George's Chapel.

Since it was considered the wedding of the decade, everyone came wearing their best suits and dresses. However, Troian Bellisario felt extremely anxious during the wedding.

Two years after the famous Meghan Markle wedding, the "Pretty Little Liars" star opened up about what made the event super uncomfrotable for her.

In an interview with Stellar Magazine, Bellisario said that she had an outfit anxiety ... and she had it "two-fold."

"One, because I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed. But I also had extreme anxiety about ... what are they called? Those hat things?" she recalled. "They look ridiculous unless you're in the 1930s."

She also talked about the fascinator she had to wear but was too small for her. Bellisario ranted that she never needed it in her life, but she walked while wearing that tightrope.

The actress chose to sport a Temperley London dress and matching blush-colored fascinator in the end.

Aside from overthinking about her dress, she also feared that the British press would call her out for not wearing a "full hat." Thanks to her stylist who explained everything to her though, she eventually stopped overthinking.

"And she said, 'It's fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering.' And I was like, 'If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.' And she said, 'Trust me, I'm an Aussie. I've got you!" Bellisario went on, talking about her Aussie stylist Annabelle Harron.

Meghan Markle Wedding a Life Changer?

Despite the nightmare Bellisario experienced, another guest pointed out how Meghan Markle's royal wedding changed her life.

In her interview with Sunday Times Style Magazine, Idris Elba's wife Sabrina said that walking into the televised spring nuptials turned the "Sabrina from Vancouver" to "I don't even know what to call it now."

"Every single person I know just saw me walk into this wedding on TV - and I don't even know how to explain that feeling," she exclaimed after learning that over 1.9 billion people around the globe saw her attending the former "Suits" actress' special day.

The housewife recalled how her phone almost exploded as it kept on vibrating after she and ehr husband appeared on TV.

According to Sabrina, her phone had never been that busy, so much so that she felt it continuously moving and vibrating inside her bag during the ceremony. However, she refused to check it out of respect.

Meanwhile, her husband, Idris, did not only attend the event as a guest but also as a DJ.

In his interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, he revealed that Meghan sent him a playlist to keep the wedding guests of the royal couple dancing the night away.

