Finding Freedom: Top 3 Most Shocking Revelations in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Bombshell Biography

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming biography "Finding Freedom" is set to give the side of the Sussexes in their highly controversial and historic royal exit.

Written by royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the much-anticipated book was announced a month after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the Firm.

According to royal experts, the bombshell book will only cause "irreparable damage" in the relationship of the couple and the rest of the royal family.

Aside from this, Queen Elizabeth II is said to be "the person who will be most upset" by the release of "Finding Freedom," as it will "open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on."

With that said, ahead of the release of the controversial biography, we take a look at three of the most controversial revelations about the Sussexes in the book.

Feud Between the Sussexes and the Cambridges

According to the tell-all book, the tension between the "Royal Fab Four" started before Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding; however, speculations about the alleged rift between the two duchesses were largely fabricated by the media.

According to an extract obtained by The Sunday Times," Kate and Meghan "were not at war with each other" but "were not the best of friends."

"Their relationship hadn't progressed much since she was Harry's girlfriend. Although Meghan might have understood Kate's wariness to strike up a meaningful friendship, they were still no closer by the time she was a fellow senior working member of the royal family and the wife of William's brother," the outlet noted.

Rumors About Meghan's Royal Wedding

"Finding Freedom" also tackled the controversial royal wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry in 2018, when Duchess Kate was allegedly left in tears during the bridesmaids fitting.

According to their source who was also present at the fitting, "there were no tears from anyone. And in the end, the fitting was fine. Kate and Meghan were both a little stressed but professionals in the room, and there were other people there."

In addition, the book claimed that they have asked "several aides" from Buckingham Palace and confirmed that the story was false.

Secret Engagement

Another surprising revelation from the book is about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret engagement.

To recall, Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017 and told the press that he proposed to the former Hollywood actress earlier that month.

However, "Finding Freedom" has claimed that the controversial couple had already been engaged for three months before they made the said announcement.

"For Meghan, she was all in. Nothing could get her to slow down, not even a friend who cautioned her about getting involved with Harry," the book stated.

