Kobe Bryant Love: Taylor Swift Sends Incredible Gift For Natalia Bryant

Taylor Swift just gave Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant, the best gift of the year.

Folklore Album

Swift's army of fans was stunned after the pop star announced her surprise album "Folklore" last week.

According to her label Republic Records, her eight studio album surpassed 1.3 million global sales in its first 24 hours.

Aside from this, Swift's new album dominated major streaming platforms, reaching over 79.4 million streams on Spotify and 35.47 million on Apple Music -- which is considered a new record for a pop album.

Natalia Bryant Receivs Special Package From Taylor Swift

After the launch of her album, the 10-time Grammy Award winner surprised the 17-year-old Natalia Bryant, who is the eldest daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa.

The self-confessed Swiftie took to her Instagram Story to post a special package from none other than the "Bad Blood hitmaker herself.

"Thank you SO much @taylorswift! I am OBSESSED with 'folklore,'" Natalia wrote while holding the white cardigan that Taylor used in the first music video of the album.

The 38-year-old Vanessa also shared the heartfelt photo on social media and captioned: "Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan."

Taylor Swift And The Bryant Family's Friendship

For what it's worth, the 30-year-old singer and songwriter is also a longtime friend of the Bryant family.

When the devastating news about the tragic death of the Black Mamba and his daughter Gigi broke earlier this year, Swift reached out and sent prayers and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family.

"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy," Taylor Swift posted on her Twitter. "I can't fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."

It is also worth recalling that during Swift's 2015 concert at the Staples Center, Kobe surprised her with a congratulatory banner for her record-breaking 16 sold-out shows.

Bryant pointed to the drop-down banner that reads "Taylor Swift, Most Sold Out Performances," prompting the pop star to hug him in gratitude.

Meanwhile, aside from Bryant's eldest daughter, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer's friends and fellow musicians also received the special gift.

This includes "Die Young" hitmaker Kesha, British singer, songwriter, and activist Leona Lewis, Kelsea Ballerini, Jennifer Hudson, Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt, and "Queer Eye's" resident grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness.

On the other hand, singer and TikTok star Loren Gray, who also appeared in her 2019 music video "The Man," took to Twitter as she posted a sweet note from the Grammy Award winner.

"I hope this cardigan will keep you warm and cozy in these extremely un-cozy times. Sending you a socially distanced hug and all my love, Taylor," the note reads.

According to Rolling Stone, Swift spent four months recording in the studio alongside producer and "The National" rocband member Aaron Dessner, as well as Big Red Machine co-founder Justin Vernon.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Hurt Over Jokes After Being Shot In BOTH Feet -'Not Funny!'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles