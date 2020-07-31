Kim Kardashian Net Worth 2020: Just How Rich Is Kim K?

If there's one person who has mastered the art of personal branding and self-promotion, it is no other than Kim Kardashian.

From being Paris Hilton's BFF, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has been able to transform herself into a full-fledged multi-millionaire.

Thanks to her cosmetics and fragrance company KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian's net worth this 2020 is now estimated to be at $900 million.

Kim Kardashian Net Worth -- Thanks to Coty

This came after Kim K sealed the deal with the beauty giant Coty and agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in her cosmetics brand for a staggering amount of $200 million.

With that said, KKW Beauty has been valued at $1 billion. While Kim would have been a billionaire, it's worthing noting that her share in the company is only now at an estimated 72 percent, while another eight percent belongs to her mother Kris Jenner.

According to Coty, after their partnership, Kim's responsibility is now on the brand's creative efforts. Meanwhile, Coty will concentrate more on "strategic transaction" and expanding product development to further develop KKW Beauty into a global brand.

"Kim is a true modern-day global icon. She is a visionary, an entrepreneur, a mother, a philanthropist, and through social media has an unparalleled ability to connect with people around the world," Coty Inc. CEO Peter Harf mentioned in a press release. "This influence, combined with Coty's leadership and deep expertise in prestige beauty will allow us to achieve the full potential of her brands."

Meanwhile, the reality star also expressed her excitement for the partnership. She mentioned that it will allow her to focus on the things that she is "passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty."

Right now, Kim's brand only caters to beauty products such as foundation, lipstick, body makeup and fragrances. Eventually, however, she is looking into venturing on skin-care, hair-care, personal-care and even nail-care products.

Kim K's Shapewear Brand SKIMs

Aside from KKW Beauty, the famous Kardashian-Jenner member has created an innovative shapewear brand called Skims, which she officially launched last September 2019.

With the success of SKIMS, Kim has expanded her brand and now caters to must-have undergarments, loungewear, and sleepwear. The company certainly adds to Kim Kardashian's net worth.

Prior to its release, the reality star mentioned that she had the idea of launching her own shapewear line over a decade ago, but it's something that she knew she "didn't want to rush to get right."

It appears that whatever Kim touches turns into gold since after her launch, SKIMS has sold out. In fact, the company's website even crashed in the first day of going live due to large numbers of consumers.

"The launch exceeded our expectations with tens of thousands of orders in a matter of minutes and more than half a million unique visitors with an extremely high intent to purchase," as explained by partner and director of SKIMS' board Jens Grede.

Apart from her clothing and cosmetic brand, Kim is definitely striking while the iron is hot with her mobile game "Kim Kardashian Hollywood" and an app proving emojis called "Kimojis."

While she might not be a billionaire yet, watch out for Kim Kardashian's net worth to surpass that threshold really soon.

