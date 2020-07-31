Royal Bad Blood: Queen Elizabeth II, Monarchy Worried About Prince William, Prince Harry

The bombshell biography of the Sussexes titled "Finding Freedom" has brought back the past misery between the once-close brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Written by royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the upcoming book will delve into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's experiences in the royal family. It is also set to reveal the reason behind their decision to step down from their roles as senior members of the Firm.

Moreover, multiple reports cited that the highly anticipated biography will shed new light on the apparent feud between the two brothers, as well as their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Prince William's Warning to Prince Harry About Megan Markle

In the excerpts published by The Sunday Times, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly warned Prince Harry about his relationship with the former Hollywood actress and how he was moving too fast.

"Don't feel like you need to rush this," Prince William reportedly told his younger brother, according to the insiders cited in the book. "Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl."

Furthermore, it was said that the 35-year-old prince was offended when the father-of-three referred to his then-girlfriend as "this girl" and felt that he was being unsupportive towards the couple.

Prince William and Prince Harry's Relationship Has Deteriorated

Meanwhile, in the latest royal family news, Us Weekly cited that Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has "deteriorated" significantly and has affected the monarchy.

"This tragic situation has been hanging over the royal family like a dark shadow for a long time now," an insider revealed to the entertainment outlet. "It breaks people's hearts that their relationship has deteriorated so badly."

In addition, the source also pointed out that the reconciliation between the brothers has gone out of the window.

"They're two extremely stubborn, principled men who won't back down regarding what they believe is right. They seem content to let things stall," the insider furthered.

Prior to the controversial biography, the Duke of Sussex previously addressed the rumored feud between him and his older brother.

To recall, during the Sussexes' South African tour in 2019, Prince Harry confirmed to ITV host Tom Bradby that he and his brother were not on the best terms.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days," the Duke of Sussex explained on "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey."

Queen Elizabeth II Wants Grandsons to Resolve the Issue "Like Adults"

Recently, it has been reported that Queen Elizabeth II wants the two to put their differences aside and iron out the issue like adults.

"[She] is firmly of the opinion that this nonsense cannot and must not continue any longer. She wants the boys to sit and resolve their differences like grown adults," another palace insider told Us Weekly.

In addition, the report also mentioned that Her Majesty the Queen is looking forward to seeing Prince Harry alongside her wife and son baby Archie to visit her in Balmoral and talk things through with his brother.

