Katy Perry Fights Taylor Swift: How Did Their Feud Start?

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are undoubtedly two of the most popular and celebrated artists in the music industry. But all Swifties and KatyCats also know that their idols went on a bad fallout back in 2012, resulting in left and right shade-throwing through songs, Twitter posts, and interviews.

They Started as Friends

More than a decade ago, the "Roar" and "Love Story" hitmakers were definitely friends and had been exchanging praises about each other songs and performances on social media. They even shared the stage during Taylor's "Fearless" tour, singing Katy's "Hot 'N Cold."

However, things started to get a little sour in 2012 when the pop stars allegedly fought over "pirating" each other's tour backup dancers. According to reports, three of Tay-Tay's hired backup dancers for her album tour happened to be very close with Katy as well.

The 35-year-old performer reached out to the same group of dancers to join her in her 2013 Prism world tour. However, some dates clashed with Taylor's tour, so the dancers chose to leave Taylor and joined Katy instead.

The backup dancers' mishaps allegedly started their feud, which was further elaborated when Taylor released the song "Bad Blood" in 2014.

Bad Blood

Rumors of the Katy-Taylor feud somehow got a confirmation when the 30-year-old country singer said that the song from her "1989" album was not about an ex-boyfriend.

Katy then started being vocal about her rocky friendship with Taylor and got candid about it during an interview with "The Late Show With James Corden."

"Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it," Perry said at the time.

The singer explained that she tried to reach out to Taylor to set the record straight, but it all went in vain.

"It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'Okay, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it? Karma!'" she added.

Series of Shades

The confirmation of Katy and Taylor's "girl fight" was followed up with a series of shades thrown by both camps.

One of the jabs they threw at each was Taylor's performance where her backup dancer was dressed in a shark costume, which fans think was a direct shade to Katy's shark-clad dancers in the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show.

In 2016, Katy made an odd expression in the camera while celebrating her 32nd birthday at a Kanye West concert in California. In the clip, Katy widened her eyes when Taylor's nemesis sang the line "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that b**ch famous."

Katy Blames the Tabloids

Just recently, Katy and Taylor have reconciled and put everything in the past. In a virtual interview with Howard Stern, the "Teenage Dream" singer expressed her belief that her feud with Taylor was overblown by the media, particularly the tabloids.

Katy emphasized how the tabloids sensationalized their fallout and questioned how there was never an article about feuds between male singers.

The soon-to-be-mom also revealed that they decided to make the reconciliation in public to set an excellent example of redemption to young girls looking up to both of them.

