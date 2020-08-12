Meghan Markle Too Perfect? 3 Stories in 'Finding Freedom' That Praise Meghan So Much

After months of controversies, the much-awaited unofficial biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is officially out.

Written by longtime royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, "Finding Freedom" delved into the relationship between the couple and royal family, as well as the driving force behind their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the Firm.

Although the biography featured detailed accounts in the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple's spokesperson claimed that they did not contribute for the bombshell book and it is solely based "on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

Prior to the debut of "Finding Freedom," multiple outlets released excerpts of the book citing unfair treatment of the royal family towards the former "Suits" star, as well as the feud between the "Fab Four."

Buckingham Palace was also allegedly worried that it might affect the image of the monarchy and "open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on," per Vanity Fair.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Finding Freedom" is out in public, it also gained disapproval from royal watchers and experts due to the excessive praises for Meghan by both the authors and their sources and unnamed close friends.

Having said that, we take a look at some of the most noteworthy accounts in the book that glorified Meghan.

Meghan Markle a "Grace Under Fire"

When the former "Hollywood" actress married Prince Harry in 2018 and officially joined the British royal family, she knew that all eyes would be on her.

True enough, she faced intense media scrutiny, but despite the massive pressure of being in the spotlight, she maintained her composure and had been labeled as "Grace Under Fire" -- a nickname given to her by an admiring friend.

"A good friend of Meghan's called her Grace Under Fire because despite whatever pressure she was under she didn't fall apart," the book stated.

How Meghan Markle Stunned Prince Harry

It was previously reported that Prince Harry and Meghan met on a blind date in early July 2016 after they were introduced by a mutual friend.

During their first date, the book described the mother-of-one as a "stunning person" which caused the 35-year-old royal to be intimidated by her beauty.

"Harry is admittedly tough to impress, but he almost froze when he walked into the room and saw Meghan. He knew she was beautiful - he had seen the photos on her Instagram account and online - but she was even more stunning in person. Meghan wasn't just beautiful. She was also different from women he was used to meeting, and Harry was intimidated by new situations," the book said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Finding Freedom" also pointed out how she lit the room with her beauty and charm.

"Meghan, however, threw him off immediately. It wasn't just her charming freckles, perfect smile, or American accents. Meghan is someone who works a room very well. In social settings, all eyes are drawn to her. She laughs a little louder, glows a little brighter. She's self-assured in a way that attracts attention."

Launching Sussex Royal

In June 2019, the couple announced that they were launching their own foundation Sussex Royal following their split from their shared charity with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to the book, creating their own brand was a "liberating experience" for Duchess Meghan and meant that "she finally had a place to curate."

"Not having a platform of her own to talk directly to the public was one of the toughest changes for her, especially after building so much of her own brand on Instagram and her blog," per the book.

