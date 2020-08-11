Alyssa Milano Reveals SHOCKING Side Effect of COVID-19

Alyssa Milano has opened up about her struggles with COVID-19.

The "Desperate Housewives" alum took a break from her usual activism posts and gave her fans an update regarding her post-coronavirus experience.

Alyssa Milano Experiencing Hair Loss as COVID-19 Side Effect

On Instagram, the 47-year-old actress shared a video of herself wearing a blue bathrobe while brushing her long hair. She later revealed that she was experiencing hair loss, which she believes is a side effect of the coronavirus after she survived it.

"Thought I'd show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask#LongHauler," she captioned her post.

Milano began the clip by showing her 2.8 million IG followers the clumps of hair that was caught on her favorite detangler brush as she ran it through her hair.

"I just wanted to show you the amount of hair coming out of my head as a result of COVID," Milano mentioned.

"One brushing -- this is my hair loss from COVID-19," she continued while holding up strands of hair near the camera.

The "Insatiable" actress concluded her video by pleading to the public to "wear a damn mask."

Meanwhile, Milano's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to show their support and send their well wishes.

"Oh baby : ( you are courageous AF to share with us. You are stunningly beautiful but I understand. I shed a lot of hair too. I had COVID in early March," one fan wrote.

Diva Moms founder Lyss Stern also responded to alyssa's post and mentioned: "I am having the same hair issue taking many different vitamins (nothing helping)."

Alyssa Milano Tests Positive for COVID-19 Antibodies

Earlier this August, the Hollywood A-lister-turned-political activist revealed that she apparently got the virus despite tests showing she was negative.

Milano took to Instagram to reveals that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after having tested negative for coronavirus last April -- despite feeling the symptoms at the time.

"This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks," Milano said as she shared a photo of herself wearing a breathing apparatus. "I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell."

Alyssa also mentioned that she experienced COVID-19 symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, low-grade fever and a terrible headache. She added that she had lost nine pounds in just two weeks.

U.S.A.'s Inaccurate Testing System

The "Tempting Fate" star continued and even took aim at the inaccurate testing system in the U.S. while citing her experience.

"At the very end of March I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a COVID antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE," Milano wrote. "I am POSITIVE for COVID antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers."

Milano concluded her post by warning everyone that the "illness is not a hoax." She also offered some words of advice for her followers to practice safety protocols like washing hands, wearing masks and observing social distancing.

