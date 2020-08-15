Jennifer Lopez Instagram: 5 IG Posts That Prove J.Lo Is One Hot Momma!

For almost 20 years now, Jennifer Lopez has been dominating the music scene with her choreographed music videos and catchy songs.

She has also penetrated the movie industry and starred in numerous blockbuster films such as her 2019 crime drama movie "Hustlers" and 1997 flick "Selena" -- where she portrayed the famous Tejano music star who was killed by her fan.

Aside from her talents though, the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker continues to wow everyone with her youthful look and amazing physique.

In her previous interview, the Latin-American sensation revealed that her age-defying beauty secrets consists of a strict diet and exercise. The "Maid in Manhattan" actress told Redbook in 2010 that she never skips her daily sweat session while noting that the best way to exercise is in the morning.

In addition, she mentioned that the routine has given her mental and emotional stability.

"Sometimes when I get home and I'm not feeling so great, I make myself go to the gym. Then I come home...and I feel pepped up and great about myself," J.Lo said.

Based on Jennifer Lopez's Instagram, it appears that all the ab-crunching and leg workouts has paid off, especially with all her sexy snaps that scream 50 is the new 20.

With that, here's a look at the most stunning Jennifer Lopez bikini snaps of all time.

Pink Bikini For "Hustlers"

Before filming "Hustlers," the Latina beauty prepared herself for the role of Ramona Vega, a strong-willed veteran stripper who was the club's top money earner.

She described the preparation as "one of the hardest things" she has ever "had to do for a role." After all, she had to learn how to pole dance.

For two months, J.Lo was trained by veteran Cirque du Soleil performer Johanna Sapakie. For what it's worth, she did not use a body double in the movie.

During a shoot, the 51-year-old singer shared to her fans a glimpse of the set where she was wearing a bright pink two-piece alongside a caption: "I'm a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire On set and in character for #hustlersmovie#stxentertainment."

J.Lo's "Thank God It's Friday" Feels!

In the latest post on Jennifer Lopez's Instagram, the actress appeared to be enjoying the weekend vibe by getting a perfect tan.

The mother of two had some me-time as she took a selfie while covering her eyes from the sun.

"Friday feels," she wrote while sporting a mocha colored one piece with a plunging neckline.

Lopez Is "Relaxed And Recharged"

Another sultry Jennifer Lopez bikini photo came after her Super Bowl 2020 halftime show performance. In her Instagram post, she was wearing a white tiny bikini that showed off her toned body.

The "On the Floor" singer took a mirror selfie and captioned her snap "Relaxed and recharged. She was sporting a Frankies matchy swimsuit which reportedly cost $80 each.

Fellow singer and pal Lenny Kravitz commented, "It's like that huh??!!!! :)," while "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan joked, "I may have to block you now!"

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Clashes With Angelina Jolie as Divorce Gets Uglier

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles