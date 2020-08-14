Brad Pitt Clashes With Angelina Jolie as Divorce Gets Uglier

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are facing another massive issue in their almost four-year-long divorce battle.

Recently, Jolie filed a request in the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss Judge John W. Ouderkirk from their divorce case for failing to divulge other "business relationships" he had with Pitt's legal counsel, Anne C. Kiley.

In addition, Jolie saw the relationship as a factor for Ouderkirk to be "biased" in her divorce settlement with her ex-husband.

Brad Pitt Accused Angelica Jolie of Delaying Divorce Case

However, Pitt opposed Jolie's claimed and slammed his ex-wife with a counter appeal, calling her filing a "Hail Mary" -- a term in football that means unsuccessful pass made in a desperate attempt to score late in the game.

According to People, Pitt's legal counsel accused Jolie of making a "transparently tactical gambit" to delay the divorce case ahead of a child custody trial that is scheduled this October 2020.

Moreover, his court documents also cited that while Ouderkirk had "accepted additional new engagements involving opposing counsel," it has been "fully disclosed to Jolie."

Brad's legal counsel also mentioned that the mother-of-six "has never objected to [Ouderkirk's] continued involvement in this proceeding until now."

"On the contrary, Jolie has stipulated three times to extend Judge Ouderkirk's appointment," the statement read.

In the end, the award-winning actor pointed out that their kids will be the ones who will be "hurt most" by the interruption of the case.

"Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie's transparently tactical gambit are the parties' own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues," as cited in the court filings.

To recall, the said judge presided over the former couple's intimate wedding in their French estate Château Miraval in 2014.

In 2016, Pitt and Jolie announced their split, ending their two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship.

The former power couple share six children together, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Meanwhile, an insider close to Ange suggested that Jolie's counsel needed an excuse because they "knew they were likely to lose" the divorce case.

"This is the Judge who married them, someone who her team knew well and who her team actually introduced to the couple. Her lawyers have also worked with him, so the only excuse for their filing is that her team knew they were likely to lose and they needed to stall by changing the referee in the fourth quarter," the insider told People.

Tension Between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Mom

Following the tension between the former couple, the actor's parents Jane and William claimed that they have not seen their six grandchildren in four years.

Before their controversial divorce, a source revealed to The Sun that the pair "would take the kids to visit their grandparents."

It was also mentioned that Angelina and the Pitt matriarch never had a good relationship since she was a "Christian conservative who once slammed gay marriage" while the "Tomb Raider" star "is a liberal who has dated women."

