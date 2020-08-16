'Stranger Things' Season 4 Delay is a Blessing in Disguise, Somehow

"Stranger Things" Season 4 has been delayed to the dismay of the fans. But the postponement od the show might be a blessing in disguise, for a logical, but still a tragic reason.

The show is one of those affected by the COVID-19 crisis, given that production has to be completely halted to make way for coronavirus safety measures. It stopped its production in Atlanta back in March, so at present, it is unclear when the upcoming season will air. It's not clear whether "Stranger Things" Season 4 can happen this year.

Most of the fans are naturally devastated by the news. But apart from them, the cast too is left feeling disappointed.

Not Joe Keery, though, who can see the bright side in the situation. More than that, he believes the dealy is actually a blessing. The actor, who plays Steve Harrington on the show, a well-loved character, said that even though the complete impact of COVID-19 on the show is unclear, the extra time it has been given by stopping production will serve as an opportunity to make the new season so much better. The show's creators can maximize the time by polishing the set of planned episodes.

Does this mean the current plans for Stranger Things Season 4 underway are lacking?

Not that he thinks whatever has been originally planed is lacking in some sort. But a thing does not necessarily have to be bad to be improved already.

"Hard to say, really. I mean, it definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that's always good. I guess there's the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people," he said with regard to the delay. "That's definitely true. But something that the [Duffer] brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing," he added.

The writers of the show are not laying off the already disappointed fans, though. They even tried to make them even more disappointed by trolling them with some spoiler tease. They told fans on Twitter that they can be given a preview of some spoilers if fans reply to their tweets, but then make sure they cannot reply.

But then, genuine fans of the show would be used to the writers' humor by now. This is not the first time that the writers trolled the fans anyway. In June, they even posted a photo that implied the show was completed and ready for release. The photo was captioned with "Stranger Things 4: the complete season"

It did nothing but to make the fans more angsty about waiting, especially when Season 3 was just so good.

"Stranger Things" Season 3 has ended quite abruptly, which makes the fans eager to find out what's next in the upcoming season. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has truly done a number on the world right now, and one of the effects is that shows cannot be produced in time.

