Miley Cyrus Shock: 3 Biggest Miley Scandals of All Time -- Revealed!

Before being a pop icon, Miley Cyrus started as a teen star in Disney Channel with her breakout role in the 2006 sitcom "Hannah Montana."

Over the years, the blonde beauty has evolved from a teeny bopper to one of the most controversial celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Growing up in the spotlight and with the pressure of being in the entertainment industry at a young age, it clearly took a toll on Miley's well-being.

Cyrus needed to take a pause and step away from her good girl and innocent image to truly find herself.

Unfortunately, this has caused her to receive a wave of backlash from fans and critics.

"The Last Song" actress was caught up in different controversial moments and feuds with fellow Disney stars and artists over the years.

Having said that, we take a look at the biggest Miley Cyrus scandals of all time.

First Sexual Experience

Following her recent controversy involving her now-ex boyfriend Cody Simpson, multiple reports cited the singer-songwriter's bizarre first sexual experience.

In the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with host Alexandra Cooper, the 27-year-old pop star revealed that she had a threesome with two girl friends before sleeping with a man for the first time -- which was her former husband, Liam Hemsworth.

"I didn't go all the way with a dude until I was 16... But I ended up marrying the guy, so that's pretty crazy," she confessed, referring to the Aussie hottie.

She later shared that at a young age, she knew that she was attracted to girls.

"When I was 11 or 12 my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn't really understand it. So, I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me. I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys," Miley continued.

Twerking Spree With Robin Thicke

One of the biggest Miley Cyrus scandals is her 2013 MTV VMA performance alongside American-Canadian singer Robin Thicke.

The blonde singer was sporting a latex nude bra and panties as the two performed "Blurred Lines."

However, the viewers were surprised at how the former Disney alum danced sexually and twerked with Thicke.

In an interview with Oprah, the "Lost Without You" singer mentioned: "People ask me if I twerk, and I'm like, Listen, I'm the twerkee. I don't twerk. I'm just twerked upon."

Bangerz Era

Following her VMA performance, the public was stunned with another Miley Cyrus scandal with her "Wrecking Ball" music video.

In her video, the "Bolt" star was fully naked while swinging around on a huge wrecking ball. The track was followed by another controversial music video "We Can't Stop," which was criticized due to provocative and intriguing lyrics.

Basically, the Bangerz era -- which is also her fourth studio album -- was plagued by scandals and has been even accused of cultural appropriation.

