Adele New Album: Singer Pauses Music Career, No Clue What to Do Next

Adele may not have said so many words, but it appears that she is taking a break from her music career.

When asked if a new album will drop soon, she is one of the few artists to admit her struggles to make new stuff.

Adele Struggles on Her Next Career Move

According to Adele, who shocked everyone with her poweful vocal cords and quickly climbed up the top of many music charts, she is presently in the dark on what her next career move will be.

It was not something the "Someone Like You" hitmaker was putting a lot of thought on though, as she is currently focused on self-care. However, while sharing her enthusiasm for a book that transformed her life, some fans asked her plans for a new album and when it is dropping.

No one probably expected her to reply -- A-list personalities usually do not, especially to questions that sound like demands.

But Adele did, and she said that she "honestly has no idea." This made some of her fans tweet their support for the "struggling" singer, saying they would wait patiently for her next big hit.

Nonetheless, some still did not get the hint and told her that they need new songs now.

Adele Raving About "Untamed"

The "Rolling In The Deep" singer is not letting her critics get into her though. Instead, she goes back to the comments section and raved about the self-help book she is currently reading. She claimed that the book, titled "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle, can certainly blow readers away.

The "Award Winning" singer wrote that if her fans are ready, their brains will certainly be shaken and their souls will be screaming upon reading the book. The singer also shared how the book personally shook her to the core and made her undergo an immediate transformation.

"I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It's as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any desire to hold on for dear life - Do it," she wrote. "Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!...' A good life is a hard life!" she added.

The "Grammy Award" winning artist also suggested to read the book closely -- with a highlighter on hand if it can help. She believes the book is one that readers would always go back to for all the nuggets of wisdom in it.

Adele never appeared to be struggling with confidence issues, but the book allegedly helped the already renowned singer to become more at ease with herself. She learned from the book that she is solely responsible for her joy, happiness and freedom.

Maybe this is the reason how she was able to answer the difficult questions of her fans with such candidness, knowing they cannot and should not be affecting her own happiness.

Adele recently underwent a massive physical transformation after shedding so much weight. She never complained about her physical looks in the past, but her new appearance certainly made a splash. It also pushed her to be even more strict with her diet and workout plans -- all these falls under self-care mechanisms for her.

The book also made her realize that looking stressed and dishevelled all the time, while simultaneously being confused and selfless, are just societal expectations that do not make sense.

