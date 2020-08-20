The King's Man: Cast, Release Date & Updates About the 2020 Spy Film!

The "Kingsman" film series is about to expose its roots through the upcoming 2020 prequel "The King's Man."

Based on the comic book series by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar, the film will set the stage for "Kingsman 3" while offering more adventure and action scenes.

Director Matthew Vaughn will bring back fans of the series to the time before Harry Hart (Colin Firth) and Eggsy (Taron Egerton) began their adventure.

Before "The King's Man" release date has been publicized, 20th Century Studios released its official synopsis. It reads: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man and his protégé must race against time to stop them."

In preparation to watch the star-studded action film, here are all "The King's Man" updates moviegoers should know!

"The King's Man" Cast

Since this third installment serves as a prequel, the director chose another set of stars who could give justice to the comic book characters.

In the meantime, "Kingsman" fans will bid goodbye to Firth and Egerton, as Ralph Fiennes led the new all-star cast.

Fiennes plays the role of a mysterious Kingsman agent named "Duke of Oxford." who will add thrill to the film.

"The King's Man" cast also includes Gemma Arterton (Polly), Rhys Ifans (Grigori Rasputin), Matthew Goode (Captain Morton/The Shepherd), Tom Hollander (George V, Wilhelm II, and Nicholas II), Harris Dickinson (Conrad), Daniel Bruhl (Erik Jan Hanussen), Djimon Hounsou (Shola), Charles Dance (Herbert Kitchener), and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Lee Unwin) among others.

"The King's Man" Release Date

Initially, the creators scheduled the prequel movie to hit theaters on November 8, 2019 in the U.K. and U.S. However, they pushed it back to February 14, 2020 before re-scheduling its release again on September 18, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When they started filming the movie in February 2019 in the U.K. and Italy, Vaughn planned to hit two birds simultaneously by shooting "The Kingsman 3." However, the crisis and recent happenings affected the original plan.

"The King's Man" Updates

Before they officially announced the release date, "The King's Man" updates also mentioned that the creators set the prequel in the early 1900s. The upcoming film also explores the origins of the Kingsman organization.

The creators originally thought that the prequel would be called "Kingsman: The Great Game." But after having more conversations with the team, it has now been officially called "The King's Man."

Meanwhile, new photos of the film was released in an Empire Magazine exclusive earlier this month.

Vaughn also sat for an interview with the magazine, during which he divulged particular features of the film. In addition, he disclosed exciting commentaries on the connections he built between the threequel.

"We've put seeds for what's going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this, and it's going to be very different," the director went on.

Once "The King's Man" finally arrives in the cinemas, its fans will see the difference Vaughn was talking about.

