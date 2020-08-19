Bill and Ted Face the Music: Keanu Reeves Makes Massive Return!

Keanu Reeves says goodbye to dark films temporarily as he marks his 2020 return with the comedy film "Bill and Ted Face the Music."

Last year, Keanu's fans set May 21, 2021 as "Keanu Reeves' Day" since the actor's two films -- the sci-fi film "The Matrix 4" and hitman thriller "John Wick: Chapter 4" -- will land on theaters on the same day.

While everyone expected to wait for at least a year to see the upcoming Keanu Reeves movies, it surprised a lot of people when it was revealed that "John Wick" star led a new comedy film.

Seeing Keanu in comedy might be new to others, especially since he is most popular for his roles in the "John Wick" and "The Matrix" franchises. However, aside from starring in several action and thriller films, the 55-year-old actor can also actually act in a mix of comedy-drama and romantic comedy -- or just straight-up comedy movies.

For what it's worth, Reeves' appearance on "Bill and Ted Face the Music" is actually a comeback to his comedic roots.

"Bill and Ted Face The Music" Cast

In the upcoming Keanu Reeves movie, the actor reprises his role as Theodore "Ted" Logan. The only difference is that the story centers around him and William S. "Bill" Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) enduring the monotony of their middle-aged lives.

The original creators, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, made the third installment in the "Bill & Ted" film series and the sequel to the 1991 "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey."

The movie will show Keanu Reeves' fans the other side of him, particularly those who are used to seeing him holding guns and bombs. This time, he holds a microphone on one hand as he tries to create music with Alex that can save the world.

"Bill and Ted Face The Music" also stars Brigette Lundy-Paine (Wilhelmina "Billie" Logan), Samara Weaving (Theodora "Thea" Preston), William Sadler (Grim Reaper), Kristen Schaal (Kelly), Anthony Carrigan, Jayma Mays (Princess Joanna Preston), and Erinn Hayes (Princess Elizabeth Logan) among others.

"Bill and Ted Face The Music" Production Journey

As early as 2010, Keanu already disclosed that the "Bill and Ted" creators were already working on the script. In 2018, Solomon personally told Digital Spy that they already finished the film's pre-production process.

"We have a script that we really are proud of, that we worked very hard on, that we've done many iterations of-and we did it on spec, meaning we spent years working on it because we wanted to get it right, creatively," he said.

Months later in the same year, they started applying further developments on the film until Production Weekly confirmed that "Bill and Ted Face the Music" had began its production proper on March 5, 2019.

"Bill and Ted Face The Music" Release Date

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Keanu will celebrate his reunion with Alex by watching the film on streaming platforms instead of big screens.

"Bill and Ted Face the Music" is scheduled to be released on August 28, 2020, on-demand and in selected theaters.

Despite shifting the platform, the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves movie will surely win the hearts of the viewers -- because, why not? It's Keanu!

