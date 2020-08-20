RIPEminem: 3 Possible Reasons Why People Believed Eminem Is Dead

Eminem has dominated the rap industry for more than a decade and is considered as one of the most controversial and best-selling artists of the early 21st century.

Despite receiving numerous awards and achievements, his career was plagued with issues about his drug addiction, his infamous relationship with Mariah Carey, and a list of rifts with fellow rappers such as Ja Rule and 50 Cent.

Now, fans were shocked and worried after #RIPEminem started trending online.

Is Eminem Dead?

The hashtag sparked major concern and chaos on social media, leaving fans worried about the rapper's current state. May people feared that Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, had died.

Fortunately, multiple reports cited that the Grammy-award winner is alive and well.

To recall, the "Lose Yourself" rapper recently released his track "Darkness" from his 11th studio album "Music To Be Murdered By" earlier this year.

So why did #RIPEminem became viral? here are three possible reasons.

"I Have Killed Eminem" Post

On August 18, a Twitter user who goes by the username @LEVICUMSOCK posted an alarming remark declaring "I have killed Eminem."

The now-deleted post reportedly contained bizarre photos and videos about the music icon followed by a hashtag #RIPEminem.

Fans flocked to Twitter as the Eminem death hoax went viral and later turned into a meme.

"BRUH I THOUGHT EMINEM ACTUALLY DIED CAUSE IT'S 2020 AND ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN BUT IT'S JUST YALL PLAYING TOO MUCH AGAIN #ripeminem," one fan wrote.

Eminem's Car Crash and Stabbing Incident

It is not the first time that he became a victim of a death hoax.

In 2000, there was speculation that Eminem died in a car accident alongside photos of the alleged wreckage of the incident.

Thirteen years later, another death hoax started after a Facebook message went viral saying Eminem "was left nearly dead" after being stabbed four times in NYC. The said rumor showed a disturbing photo of a man getting jabbed with a knife.

His representatives set the record straight and told E! News that it was untrue.

Complicated History of Drugs That Almost Killed Him

Aside from previous malicious reports suggesting that the famous rapper died, another reason why fans easily believed the death hoax is due to his struggle with drug addiction.

In his 2012 documentary titled "How To Make Money Selling Drugs," the "Rap God" hitmaker spoke about his complicated history with drugs that nearly led to his death.

"I don't know what point exactly it started to be a problem, I just remember liking it more and more," he confessed.

Moreover, Marshall Mathers revealed that he used prescription drugs such as Vicodin, Xanax and Valium and became so addicted that his organs began to shut down. In fact, he thought he was never going to survive.

"Had I got to the hospital about two hours later, I would have died. My organs were shutting down. My liver, kidneys, everything. They were gonna have to put me on dialysis, they didn't think I was gonna make it," he furthered.

