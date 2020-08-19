Eminem Dead? #RIPEminem Trends After Twitter User Posted Cryptic Tweet

Eminem is no doubt one of the best artists in the history of rap music. During the height of his career, he is famous in and outside the United States, and his music was heard in almost all parts of the world. That is why he will surely be a great loss in the music industry.

On Tuesday, the hip-hop and rap music fandom got shaken after the hashtag #RIPEminem became a trending top on Twitter.

While Eminem's camp has yet to confirm any mishap on Eminem's health, several news outlets claim that the 47-year-old rapper is still alive and kicking.

It is believed that a cryptic post from a Twitter user sparked the speculations that the rapper (born as Marshall Mathers) has died.

According to reports, a Twitter user who goes by the username @LEVICUMSOCK posted a disturbing statement saying, "I have killed Eminem." Although it is not sure if the alarming remark is the culprit of the controversial trend, sources claim that the same user posted numerous tweets with random photos and videos with #RIPEminem before switching his private account.

The said tweet has been deleted as of writing, and the said account has already been suspended.

Despite the hoax death trend, Twitter users still expressed alarm when the trending hashtag exploded, leaving fans worried about the rapper's welfare.

"BRUH I THOUGHT EMINEM ACTUALLY DIED CAUSE IT'S 2020 AND ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN, BUT IT'S JUST YALL PLAYING TOO MUCH AGAIN #ripeminem," one Twitter user wrote.

"#ripeminem You'll forever be in our hearts," another one added.

A worried fan noted: "Why is #ripeminem trending he is alive stop doing this it's 2020, aka the worst year of all time."

And in true internet fashion, some Twitter users took the trending hashtag as an opportunity to unleash funny memes and tweets. Some posted photos of various personalities sporting Eminem's iconic blonde hair, while others used some of the rapper's quotable quotes for fun.

The rapper's death scare came after he celebrated 12 years of being sober from both drugs and alcohol.

In an Instagram post in April, Eminem shared a photo of the chip he receives to mark his decade-long sobriety.

"Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid," Eminem wrote alongside a photo of his sobriety coin, stamped with the number 12 and AA's legacies "recovery, unity, and service."

In the 2013 documentary 'How To Make Money Selling Drugs,' the "Slimshady" hitmaker opens up about his past addiction, which started from 2002 to 2008.

Eminem confessed to taking prescription drugs such as Vicodin, Xanax, and Valium. His drug addiction leads some of his organs to shut down. He suffered a near-death methadone overdose in 2007, where doctors said that he wa about two hours from dying.

After a five-year hiatus from his career, Eminem released his album called "Relapse." It was his first attempt to rebuild his career after coming clean. In 2010, he followed it up with another album called "Recovery."

