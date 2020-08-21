The Flash Season 7: Cast, Updates & When Will It Drop on Netflix

"The Flash" has been dominating in The CW Network and Netflix for six seasons now.

Netflix is one of the platforms where fans all over the world can watch "The Flash" any time. Usually, the film's seasons arrive on Netflix shortly after each installment's has been aired on the TV network.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the future release of "The Flash Season 7" on Netflix has also been affected.

In comparison, "The Flash Season 6" premiered on The CW on October 8, 2019. Its creators originally wanted it to have 22 episodes, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down its production and cut down its episodes to 19.

Now, with all the global health crisis affecting the film and entertainment industry, will "The Flash" Season 7 continue their on-time record or break it?

When Will "The Flash Season 7" Arrive on Netflix?

Earlier this month, We Got This Covered deduced that with the pandemic holding up the original production date of "The Flash" Season 7, it is highly likely that the new instalment will not make it to the streaming platform this year.

The CW Network is expected to premiere the new season on January 2021 -- two months late compared to its usual month of release. This will also push back "The Flash| Season 7 arrival on Netflix.

"The Flash" fans can only theorize the expected date depending on the time it will finally wrap up on The CW.

Since everything remains unknown as of the writing, one can expect that it will not be added to Netflix's catalog until the final quarter of 2021.

Although its release might be late, "The Flash" showrunner Eric Wallace pledged that they would take advantage of the lockdown's impact on filming to make Season 7 "even better."

"I think it's making it stronger because it's forcing us to look at these two separate things - which is the end of Eva's story and the beginning of the next villain's story and how she relates to Barry and Iris," he said, per Cinema Blend.

"The Flash" Season 7 Cast

In most superhero films, the lead character will always survive. However, the "Crisis On Infinite Earths" crossover on "The Flash" caused fans to worry about Barry Allen's life.

At the beginning of Season 6, The Monitor told Barry that The Flash must die to save billions of people. However, it later revealed that John Wesley Shipp's version of the speedster would be the one to die in his place.

But aside from the fan-favorite character, the original cast who will reprise their roles include Candice Patton (Iris West), Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow), Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon), Jesse L Martin (Joe West), Tom Cavanagh (Harrison Wells), Hartley Sawyer (Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man), and Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton) among others.

Unfortunately, cast member Hartley Sawyer will not appear anymore on "The Flash" Season 7, as he was fired by the production after his tweets from his past resurfaced.

