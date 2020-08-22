Billie Eilish Net Worth: How Much Did Billie's Grammy Record Increase Her Value?

For a singer who is born in the 2000s, Billie Eilish's net worth can truly make people wonder how her Grammy awards and nominations changed her whole life.

In 2019, the singer scored the best acknowledgment in her life so far after gaining a nomination in the top four categories of the award-giving body: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

At the end of the awards night, she successfully brought home the trophies from the four major categories, plus an award for the Pop Vocal Album.

This left her fans curious about how the triumph changed Billie Eilish's net worth and her life.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Billie Eilish's net worth this year already hit a whopping $25 million -- the highest ever since she started her journey in the entertainment industry.

It is also worth noting that during the Grammys season from June 2019 and June 2020, she earned $50 million alone. A total of $25 million came from Apple, which paid her for a documentary about her life.

Since the said documentary was a huge boost to Billie Eilish's net worth, fans can expect her to earn more soon after it premieres this 2020.

Eilish's earnings would have increased more if only her arena tour had not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Behind The Growth Of Billie Eilish's Net Worth

Currently, Eilish is one of the highest-paid musicians in the world. For what it's worth, she is also among the few young performers to have a massive net worth.

It all started in October 2015 when the then 13-year-old singer recorded the song "Ocean Eyes." Initially, her brother Finneas wrote the song for his band.

But after the "Bad Guy" hitmaker uploaded the song on SoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube, she immediately garnered the spotlight.

"Ocean Eyes" received a Platinum certification from the RIAA, and Eilish expanded her empire after that through her second single titled "Six Feet Under."

She then released her debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" which skyrocketed her career even more. Meanwhile, her hit single "Bad Guy" scored her first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 and caused her to break records in the following years.

As of the writing, she has four platinum singles and eight gold ones.

Her social media account also continuously rises. Currently, she has more than 66 million followers on Instagram, 33 million followers on YouTube, and 1 million followers on SoundCloud.

This, evidently, will increase Billie Eilish's net worth and popularity in the next coming years, and fans can no longer wait to hear more songs from her soon.

