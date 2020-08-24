John Travolta Offers Sweetest Tribute for Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta honored his late wife Kelly Preston with a sweet video.

In the short clip posted on Instagram, the actor can be seen dancing with his 20-year-old daughter Ella -- something he's sure his wife would have enjoyed seeing.

Travolta remembered his wife by doing something he knows she loved a lot, which is dancing. However, he captioned the post with a rather tear-jerking statement.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me," he wrote about the sweet clip.

What made the video even cooler is that the dancing was done in a restaurant, where there were people who could see the sweet display of father-daughter bonding. The actor even twirled Ella twice.

This is the actor's first ever post since Kelly passed away.

It can be remembered that Preston died back in July at the age of 57. The news came quite a shock because the actress, who starred in notable movies such as "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins," stayed silent about her condition. She bravely fought it without fanfare for two years.

John Travolta himself announced the news.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. "

He added that he and the rest of the family are forever grateful to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, wherein the competent doctors and nurses did their best to take care of his wife. He also thanked the friends and family of Kelly.

It can also be recalled that one wish made by the actor is that the public allows him to grieve for a while. He apologized in advance for the time he would take to recover and heal, which encompasses the time he would spend with his kids who are traumatized by their mom's passing. In other words, he wanted his privacy respected.

The passing of her mom also hit Ella hard. Ella described her mom as a courageous, strong, beautiful and loving woman. She said Kelly has the power to feel instantly happy because she has a glow and light about her.

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful, and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much, mama," Ella wrote.

Travolta has had enough tragedy in his life. Back in 2009, he and Kelly were left heartbroken when their child had a seizure and hit his head on a bathtub, costing him his life.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston were married for 18 years, which is now considered a lifetime when weighed against the timeline of most Hollywood relationships. Apart from Ella, the actor is still providing his guidance to his 9-year-old son, Benjamin.

