Kylie Jenner Boyfriends: 3 VERY FAMOUS Guys You Didn't Know Dated Kylie

When one thinks of Kylie Jenner now, the first image that would come out is of a famous and established celebrity entrepreneur.

She raked in millions from Kylie Cosmetics and other endeavors after all, so there's no need always to dissect who she's dating like a newbie in the world of entertainment.

Second, she is Stormi's mom, a child she shares with Travis Scott. Even if they have broken up, being a mom kind of puts you out of the market of "who's dating who" talks.

But if you are interested, here's a look back on three guys who have allegedly been in the Kylie Jenner boyfriends list.

Tyga

Before Travis Scott came into her life and their relationship turned so serious that they had a child, Kylie Jenner can be said to be as equally serious with Tyga.

Back in 2014, because Kylie Jenner was just 18, people were worried that she was dating a man six years older than her. But at that age, it was already apparent that Kylie has her own way and perspective, so she continued dating him.

It is also despite the fact that Tyga was the ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's best friend, Blac Chyna. Chyna eventually gave Kylie a niece, as she gave birth to Rob Kardashian's baby.

At the time though, Kylie and Tyga have already called it quits.

The relationship cannot be undermined since it lasted for around three years, although it was occassionally rocked with drama and rumors.

Miles Richie

Naturally, if she was dating Tyga when she was 18, the other two guys that we will be mentioning here are back at a time when she was essentially a kid -- who probably did not know better. Kylie Jenner's boyfriends are really surprising!

Anyway, since everything is in the past now, there's no need to bring in age issues.

Before 18, Kylie reportedly got an illegal underage tattoo of Miles Richie's initials on her body. They were spotted cuddling in a car together, and naturally, this led to the assumption that they were dating.

Justin Bieber

Now this is weird. Justin Bieber as one of Kylie Jenner's boyfriends? Who would have thought? The two have been so close at one point that there were crazy speculations that they were dating. The rumor only intensified when Beiber's then on-and-off GF Selena Gomez decided to unfollow Kylie on Instagram.

Anyway, this rumor was never confirmed. Plus, later on, Jenner's oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian was weirdly linked to Biebs.

Kylie and Justin Bieber are great friends until now, though.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is so busy right now she probably has no time to date around. Having a kid and an empire to run can certainly make having a boyfriend not a priority. But if she does, hopefully, it is the last man she'll ever be linked to.

Moreover, there are still unquenchable rumors that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will reconcile. They are great parents to Stormi and their split certainly did not affect their dynamics when it comes to raising a happy child. Fans are hoping that they can get back together and give the kid a complete family, especially since the two of them do not even hate each other.

