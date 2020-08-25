Kanye West Desperate to Save Kim Kardashian Marriage, Dropping Presidential Campaign?

Kanye West is one busy man. Apart from his music career, he is also a fashion entrepreneur. On top of that, he is a reality star, as he is part of his wife's family reality series. As if he is not busy enough, he is now campaigning to become the U.S. president.

With all these going on in his life, it is all but expected that he is not enjoying every possible minute he could with his wife and children. He must have realized this, too.

In the middle of working on his new album and perfecting his campaign towards the presidency, Kanye West reportedly decided to go home.

From his ranch in Wyoming, the 43-year-old quick flew back to his Los Angeles residence so he can be with Kim and their four kids. A source told People magazine that the family is catching up with each other.

This does not mean that Kanye will be dropping any of the things that kept him quite busy all these years. The source revealed that he is still keen to finish his new music and carry out his presidential campaign.

For what it's worth though, his coming home led to some serious bonding with his wife and kids, as People magazine reported.

Probably because Kim knows this is not for good anyway, the mother of four did not bother posting it. Instead, she posted her trip to Colorado with Kanye and Kourtney last week.

To recall, Kim was the only one who returned to Los Angeles after the trip, while Kanye immediately went to his Wyoming ranch.

Kim, Kanye Headed to Divorce?

If it was apparent that Kim Kardashian wanted the marriage to work, a new source seemed to have implied the opposite.

Last week, a source revealed that Kim is doing her everything to save the marriage. The source added that the KKW Beauty mogul is trying to be silent with what she is feeling and planning, but she is certainly doing something.

Kanye West, for his part, was described as hellbent on becoming president, regardless of what his missus thinks.

The source emphasized that Kanye will not change his unsavory decision to run for president.

However, that was a week ago -- a time when several states have not still rejected his ballot. Given his persistence, Kanye may still continue campaigning, but his decision to go home might be a sign that he is starting to think why he is prioritizing things that are not even as definite as his marriage.

The couple's marriage was already on the rocks before, but West's announcement that he would run for President nailed the coffin. If the main issue in the past was that Kim was starting to feel stuck in her marriage life -- taking care of her kids without much help from Kanye -- running for President might have aggravated her further to think her husband does not care about her.

Not only will this cut the time he spends with them, being in politics is a risky business, which can put a lot of alleged family secrets in danger of being revealed.

It remains to be seen though whether Kanye would ultimately be one of the candidates America would be choosing from in the upcoming election. It also remains to be seen if by then, he and Kim Kardashian are still together.

