Donald Trump Net Worth: Is Kanye West Really Richer Than Trump?

How rich is the President of the United States? It's likely no one just sits down and just wonders about that since it's easy to just assume his net worth is massive.

However, a new report has it that President Donald Trump's net worth has seen a decline.

And not by a paltry sum either.

According to Bloomberg, Donald Trump expereinced the worst annual drop in his net worth since he took over the Ivory seat. While it might be easy and least worrying to blame the pandemic for this decline, the report stated that the drop started in 2019.

Donald Trump Getting Poorer?

Trump has reportedly lost around $300 million since 2019, which is humungous for an ordinary person. For him too, maybe. Conversely, his present net worth stands at $2.7 billion, which means he technically has nothing to worry about.

The decline means a 10 percent loss in his overall fortune since he took office and since Bloomberg tracked his fortune in 2015.

The decline is said to be triggered by the decrease in income across the Trump Organization's portfolio, which covers properties and office buildings. The COVID-19 pandemic only served to make things worse, as it has a great impact on the property markets.

Not that he has anything to worry about when it comes to the needs to survive. Critics would even say most of this loss is his own doing anyway, since as the President of the United States, he should have been aware or should have at least listened to warnings that the pandemic is nothing to take lightly. He took it lightly and now the economy has gone down, affecting his own wealth.

When it comes to people within the really wealthy circles; however, Donald Trump's net worth is not that mind-boggling. He's certainly not the richest among the billionaires in the United States, considering the fact that he is the most powerful man in the world. Someone as young as Kylie Jenner can enter the Billioniare's list without even the need to command the army and fight terrorists, among others.

Kanye West Richer Than Trump?

At one point, there was speculation that Kanye West is richer than Donald Trump, not that impossible since he is an Entertainment figure and an entrepreneur. In fact, Kanye even made the claim recently.

But after careful calculation, it is not true. Even if Trump lost big during the crisis, he still has more money than Kanye West, who stands with a net worth of $1.3 billion. But of course, if Kim Kardashian's worth is to be taken into consideration, President Donald Trump bites the dust.

Kim Kardashian is worth nearly a billion or a little above a billion. The figure is being contested, some said she entered the list of billionaires already while Forbes said she only amounts to $900 million. As if that amount is to be scoffed at. However, Kim and Kanye's children are also little millionaires. Adding all their money, Trump may well be left behind.

Now imagine if he's pitted against the whole Kardashian clan. Actually, we just should not. It'll only make our already depressing bank accounts more depressing.

