Jennifer Aniston Net Worth: Is Jen the RICHEST Among the 'Friends' Stars?

Jennifer Aniston has signed to do a project with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. After all that had happened between them, fans are naturally excited about how it will turn out.

One question, of course, is how much was Aniston paid to get her to agree on the project.

While we might not have the exact amount of her pay for that particular project with Pitt, we can provide you with Jennifer Aniston's net worth. It's likely to be big, given her success in "Friends" and subsequent movies.

With her ephemeral good looks, she can still do so many projects and earn so much more compared to Her "Friends" co-stars and other actresses who started their careers alongside her.

Jennifer Aniston Net Worth: 5th Highest Paid Actress

In August 2019, Forbes listed Jennifer Aniston as the world's fifth highest-paid actress. That's a lot of money.

Between June 2018 and June 2019, she earned around $28 million before taxes. In 2017, Forbes reported that her net worth was already at $200 million.

With the "Friends" reunion given a go and the project with Pitt, the number will surely balloon further.

When the "Friends" reunion special was announced, Variety reported that each of the six stars who would reprise their roles would make over $2.5 million.

In 2002, given the sucess of their "Friends" series, each of the six principal cast members banded together to demand a salary of over $1 million per episode. With that said, they were each earning about $22 million per season.

Aniston was not earning more or less than them, but by the time "Friends" ended in 2004, Jen was making $1.25 million per episode. These are all estimates by Forbes, but they are unlikely to be that far off given that series' success. Why it even ended is beyond us.

The reruns are also paid. Aniston is receiving hefty paycheck after paycheck for reruns. The series simply does not get old. Fans can literally rewatch everything repeatedly, and some are still being recruited to be a fan.

By 2015, USA Today reported that each of the six cast members did not have to do anything but still got $20 million annually from syndication profits.

But unlike her co-stars, Aniston's career took off quite quickly after the show. The other co-stars did have their projects, but Aniston's name never truly vanished from the limelight. She has made some hit romantic comedies, which made her earn massively.

These are fair deals though, because all that she worked on did become hits. Prime examples are "The Bounty Hunter" in 2010, as well as "He's Just Not Into You" in 2009. Both earned well globally, $136 and $178 million respectively.

Jennifer Aniston Net Worth Beyond 'Friends' -- Endorsements, Netlix, Apple TV+

Apart from film and TV, Aniston also earned big from her endorsement deals with giant businesses such as Aveeno and Emirates, among others. Forbes Editor Natiali Robehmed once told Elle Magazine in 2018 that based on her calculations, Aniston was earning $10 million yearly for these endorsement deals.

In 2019, already in her 50s, Aniston was cast in the Netflix film "Murder Mystery."

Apart from Netflix, she also starred in and produced an Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." The show followed the lives of morning news broadcast journalists and piqued the interest of many. This is not surprising since the show also included other A-list stars like Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrel.

Amazingly though, Aniston is yet to figure into a scandal where she is pegged as the bad guy despite all her wealth and fame. It appears that she can still keep her head on the ground.

