Emmys 2020 Prediction: Why Zendaya Deserves To Win 'Outstanding Lead Actress' Award

Zendaya may be one of the newcomers in the award show, but our Emmys 2020 prediction has her winning the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

When the Emmys' official website announced its 72nd Awards nominees for this year, it shocked Zendaya and her fans when she secured a nomination for the first time.

Although she has been working in the entertainment industry for more than a decade now, the 24-year-old actress still could not believe how she managed to be included in the awards list.

However, her role as Rue Bennett on the HBO show "Euphoria" is a massive hit to the viewers, pushed her to the Emmys to compete with the veterans.

Aside from Zendaya, Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) complete the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series this year.

The "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star might still have a long way to go in Hollywood compared to her peers, but she is undoubtedly good enough to top every Emmys 2020 prediction list -- even ours.

Why Zendaya Is the Best Nominee

"Euphoria" garnered six Emmy nominations this year. It is being recognized for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and Outstanding Music Supervision.

With that said, it is safe to say that "Euphoria" highlighted Zendaya's dramatic acting chops for the first time.

Furthermore, it was not only the Primetime Emmy Awards that saw her talent in the series. Previously, Zendaya already won two awards for her role in the hit show -- the Satellite Awards' Best Actress for Television Series Drama and Black Reel Awards' Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

Though she failed to get the Best Actress in a Drama Series from the Critics' Choice Television Awards, she has undoubtedky proven that she can compete among the best of the best.

In addition, having her name on the Emmys 2020 is a huge statement. After all, she is the only Black actress nominated in her category.

Moreover, among the other actresses on the list, Zendaya has the most difficult role. "Euphoria" is dense and explicit, and truly it tested Zendaya's capabilities as an actress.

She once told Elle that the show, which focuses on the contemporary lives of teenagers, made her more confident about her own abilities during the time she doubted herself.

Seeing such transformation made her even more deserving to be on the Emmys' stage this year. It is also why she's on top of our Emmys 2020 prediction.

It is time for the Primetime Emmy Awards to look not only how the nominees created an impact on the viewers, but also to themselves.

The Emmys 2020 Awards nigth is slated on September 20. With that said, fans will only wait for less than two weeks to know if Zendaya makes it.

