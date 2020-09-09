Ellen DeGeneres Accused of ‘Torturing’ Household Staff [RUMOR]

Amid several complaints regarding her diva personality and her show's toxic workplace culture, Ellen DeGeneres is facing another scandal involving her former household workers.

Recently branded as one of the "meanest people alive," the talk show host has been plagued with controversies since the beginning of this year.

Now, one former staff member revealed more shocking allegations against the renowned comedian.

Ellen DeGeneres Running a "Military-Style Boot Camp Household"

Per the Daily Mail, the said staff who worked in DeGeneres' California mansion was traumatized by how she ran a "military-style boot camp household."

The source also shared the same sentiment as Ellen's former staff who complained about the "toxic environment" in her show, but the former household staff noted that the comedian is much "terrible" at home.

"My belief is that someone's real personality comes out at home. So after everything that has been said about her at work, you can imagine how terrible Ellen is going to be at home when her guard is down," the insider shared.

The unnamed ex-household employee also recalled how the 62-year-old host would yell at them and treat everyone else like nothing.

"She was going to torture you, and you were just going to sit there and listen to it because you were being paid. Ellen was the worst person that I've ever met in my life. She takes pleasure in firing people," the source furthered.

Moreover, DeGeneres allegedly easily gets pissed off by small things like snacks being served on a wrong plate and the salt shaker being left in the wrong storage.

In the end, her former staffer was "tormented" by her day-to-day experience with Ellen.

"I was always stressed out and on the verge of tears. I remember going home sometimes thinking I just hated my life," the ex-staffer claimed. "You stick it out because quitting looks bad on your resume, but everyone in Hollywood knows what's going on there."

Ellen DeGeneres' Downfall Started With a Tweet

The whole scandal surrounding DeGeneres started when Kevin T. Porter posted a tweet encouraging people to contribute stories regarding their awful experience with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host.

Surprisingly, he received tons of response, detailing their personal encounters or hearsays from friends and relatives about DeGeneres' mean personality.

Following this, Buzzfeed News interviewed one current and 10 former employees to speak about their experience working on the long-running daytime show.

The staffers, who chose not to be named, blamed the senior managers and executive producers for having a toxic work environment and accused them of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault.

One participant also pointed out that given the fact that DeGeneres' name is on the show, she should have taken "more responsibility" on the issue.

The report prompted WarnerMedia to investigate the top executives of the show.

Following the investigation, Ellen DeGeneres broke her silence and apologized to her current and former staff.

The Louisiana-born personality said that she felt "disappointed" over her executive producers' behavior and promised to look into the matter.

