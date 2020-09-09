'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' CANCELLED: But Why ONLY Now?

One of the pioneers of reality TV, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," is coming to an end in 2021.

According to the famous family, next year's season, 20th, will be its last.

On Tuesday, each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan posted a statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye. As a family, we've decided to end this very special journey," one of the pioneers, Kim Kardashian West, said.

"We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

The show's home network, E!, said in a statement that they respected the family's decision to live their lives without cameras.

In the past few years, viewers of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" have declined to less than 1 million. During the height of its popularity, the average viewers were at 4 million.

KUWTK debuted in October 2007 and was able to come up with 12 spin-offs, including "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian," "Kourtney and Kim Take New York" and "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami."

According to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch and momager Kris Jenner, she came up with the idea of an unscripted show about her family in 2006, similar to when the Osbournes had their reality show, which was at that time extremely popular.

Since news of KUWTK ending next year, fans have come up with specific theories about why the family decided to end their famous reality show.

Here are the possible reasons, according to fans.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Marriage Woes

Many fans are convinced that the show is ending after the rapper's mental breakdown in July. Who could ever forget his Twitter rants and his scandalous statement at his South Carolina presidential campaign where he publicly humiliated his wife?

The power couple has said to be already "at each other's throats" during the lockdown, with several reports saying that they were sleeping in different ends of their multi-million-dollar mansion.

A couple of months later, Kanye West decided to run for US president and suffered a bipolar episode that exposed some of Kim Kardashian's deepest darkest secrets.

Fans also believe that Kanye influenced Kim, who controlled the entire family to cancel the show.

One Twitter user said, "Whoa #KUWTK is ending. You know s**t just got real. It all makes sense now why they wanted Kanye quiet."

Kourtney Kardashian's Exit

News of the eldest Kardashian sister quitting was a massive blow to fans and producers of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," since Kourtney is a much-loved character on the show.

In the past few months, she announced that she would not be returning in front of the cameras as she wanted some privacy and have time for her three kids, as well as focus on her lifestyle brand Poosh.

With one of the Kardashian mains leaving, fans are speculating that Kourtney's exit may have marked the beginning of the end of their reality show.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson On Again, Off Again

Khloe is said to be back with her baby daddy, NBA star Tristan Thompson. The serial cheater was slammed when news of his affair with family friend Jordyn Woods surfaced, and fans of the show were heavily on the youngest Kardashian's side.

When the mom-of-one decided to stage an alleged reconciliation with Tristan, fans were not happy.

Now, fans think that the family may have decided to end the family-oriented show not to shine the spotlight on her relationship with Tristan. They believe that Khloe doesn't want to air her private business in public after deciding to get back together with him.

