Jennifer Lopez Net Worth: Who Is Richer Between J.Lo and Fiance Alex Rodriguez?

For over two decades now, Jennifer Lopez has been a household name after showing off her dancing prowess in the sketch comedy TV series "TV show In Living Color."

Being a multi-talented Latina, she then tried her luck with music and launched her debut album "On the 6" in 1999, carrying some of her hit tracks "Waiting for Tonight" and "Let's Get Loud."

Her first album quickly went platinum and sold around 400,000 copies in its first four weeks alone. It sold more than eight million copies worldwide, making an impressive amount of sales for a newcomer.

Since then, there was not stopping J.Lo as she became the first Latin actress to earn over $1 million for her 1997 biopic film "Selena" based on the tragic life story of the late singer, Selena Quintanilla. It also propeled her to her first Golden Globe nomination for the lead role.

Jennifer Lopez Net Worth

Now, she is more than just $1 million per film.

With the success of her career both in music and in film, Jennifer Lopez's net worth is now a whopping 400 million, with her annual salary reportedly at $40 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

J.Lo currently holds the ninth spot in Forbes' highest-paid female celebrities of 2020 next to Judy Sheindlin, a.k.a Judge Judy and fellow singer Pink.

Movies and TV Shows

The Bronx native starred in several movie projects, including the 1997 blockbuster film "Anaconda," as well as "The Wedding Planner" and "Maid in Manhattan" -- both of which earned her over $9 million per role.

Lopez recently gained several recognition for her portrayal of Ramona in the 2019 crime drama film "Hustlers."

According to Forbes, the movie grossed at least $62 million, surpassing its production budget in just 10 days.

Aside from this, a big chunk of Jennifer Lopez's net worth is comprised of her "American Idol" paychecks. She served as a judge of the reality competition in 2011, which made her between $12 million and $20 million per season.

Music

The Grammy Award nominee is no stranger when it comes to endless world tours.

According to reports, J.Lo raked $765,000 during her first major tour in 2001 called Let's Get Loud.

Meanwhile, in her historic NFL performance for the 2019 Super Bowl Half-Time Show alongside fellow Latina, Shakira, the 51-year-old singer reportedly earned a staggering $2.2 million.

Production Company

Despite her fame and fortune, the "I'm Real" hitmaker knows no downtime and is always up for the hustle.

Aside from being an actress and singer, she also owns a production company called Nuyorican Productions. In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she mentioned the "lack of roles for women" brought her to build her own company.

Is J.Lo Richer Than Fiance Alex Rodriqguez?

Jennifer Lopez's net worth is only bigger by $50 million as compared to the former professional baseball star, A.Rod, who has a $350 million net worth.

He was once one of the highest-paid baseball players in MLB history and one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

The Hollywood power couple's net worth is around $750 million combined.

