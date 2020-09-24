Baby Troubles? Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Could Clash With Parenting Style

Gigi Hadid and Zay Malik just took their relationship to the next level as they welcome the arrival of their newborn baby. From a sweet couple, they now become official parents to an adorable baby girl.

The former "One Direction" member had his first proud daddy moment as announced to the world that her model girlfriend just gave birth to a bouncing baby girl. Zayn shared the good news through an Instagram post, gushing over his "healthy and beautiful" baby.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," the 27-year-old singer wrote alongside a black and white photo of the baby's tiny hands holding his heavily tattoed hands.

The first-time dad also confessed to having an overflowing love and emotion to the newest addition to the family.

"To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," Zayn continued.

"Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x," he added.

Shortly after breaking the news, the 25-year-old model also took to social media to make the huge milestone Instagram official.

Just like Zay, Gigi Hadid also posted a photo of the baby's hands and wrote: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Family and friends are quick to congratulate the couple and expressed excitement to see the baby.

"Congrats .. Jido's heart belongs to you, baby girl," Gigi's father, Mohamed wrote. "Jido" is an Arabic term for grandfather.

Gigi's fellow model, Hailey Baldwin, also extended her congratulatory message and commented: "Welcome baby girl!! So happy for you guys."

Zayn Malik's Parenting Plans

Before the arrival of the so-called "ZiGi" baby, the "Pillow Talk" singer already revealed the one hobby that he would pass on to the upcoming baby and his future kids.

In a September 23 interview, Zayn said that he would make sure to pass on his love for "Harry Potter" books to his children.

"I've always enjoyed Harry Potter. I think it was something I'll introduce to my kids and so on and so on," Zayn said while promoting his partnership with Zynga games.

"I think it will be one of them that stays in the family for a very long time,"

Zayn recently teamed up with Zynga for the launch of "Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells" - an online gaming app that features puzzles and movie voiceovers.

The new dad recalled that he was first introduced to the Harry Potter series back in school when he still has a vivid imagination of the wizarding world.

Does Gigi Approve the Harry Potter Tradition?

It is not clear whether the new baby mama approves Zayn's plans for introducing Harry Potter to their baby. Although the series is wholesome and caters to readers of all ages, this kind of plan should still be discussed and decided upon by the parents.

Could this spark a parenting style clash between the couple from different cultures and background? Well, only time will tell.

