SNLPremiere: 3 Things To Expect in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 46

The much-awaited comeback of "Saturday Night Live" is set to tackle the biggest and most controversial political figures in the upcoming U.S. national election.

Scheduled to premiere on October 3, the late-night live sketch comedy and variety show will kick off its 46th season at its longtime home in Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H in Manhattan.

Prior to this, the syndicated comedy series ended their season 45 with three at-home episodes after the production was halted in mid-March due to the global pandemic.

Despite the unexpected circumstances, the hit comedy show managed to cap off the season finale with Brad Pitt portraying the role of "America's Doctor," Dr. Anthony Fauci, with a special appearance from Paul Rudd and "SNL" alum Adam Sandler.

Now, "SNL" welcomes its brand new season with three newcomers and familiar faces.

"SNL" creator and producer Lorne Michaels previously revealed to Vulture that there would be a total of 20 cast members on the show, adding Upright Citizens Brigade performer Lauren Holt, LA-based stand-up comedian Punkie Johnson, and stand-up comic and the show's writer Andrew Dismukes

"All three of [the new cast members] are people with original voices and talent. They're bringing something that we now don't have," Michael's told the publication.

With the long-running comedy series returning, we list three things to expect from "SNL" Season 46.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The syndicated hit comedy series recently dropped a teaser featuring America's most talked-about personalities, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Donning the signature platinum blonde hair and structured suit, Jim Carrey appeared protraying the role of the former vice president and now Democratic presidential nominee. "SNL" mainstay Mara Rudolf will be Biden's running mate and vice-presidential candidate.

Shortly after the announcement, Rudolf spoke about her returning character and how she is thrilled to be Harris again.

"I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there's anyone that can work it out I'm sure Lorne has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there," Rudolf told Entertainment Weekly.

Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion

The show previously announced on its official Twitter account that Chris Rock is set to return to his home as "SNL's" host for its season premiere.

Earlier this month, the "Grown Ups" star geared up for the highly anticipated comeback with the socially distanced read-through posted on the show's Instagram account.

Aside from this, rap "It" girl, Megan Thee Stallion, is scheduled to appear as musical guest.

The Return of Donald Trump

Aside from Biden and Harris, U.S. President Donald Trump is also set to appear in "SNL" season 46.

Played by Alec Baldwin, "SNL" will also take a look at the President's most controversial and odd moments during his leadership.

This might also include his love-hate relationship toward his opponent, Joe Biden, and his reaction with the global crisis.

