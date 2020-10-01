Nicki Minaj Baby: Rapper Delivers Bundle of Joy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nicki Minaj has reportedly given birth to her first baby with Kenneth Petty in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news, however, is still largely unconfirmed.

While there are reports that Minaj already delivered her first baby at the end of September, the singer herself is keeping mum about the good news. TMZ first broke the story, but it is not successful in getting other details about the bundle of joy.

There is no definite information when the baby was delivered to the world. It was just assumed to be on September 30.

Whether the baby is a boy or a girl is also not yet known, let alone the baby's name. Even though most news sites, including Hollywood Life, have reached out to the rapper for comment, they are not successful.

Nicki Minaj's Secret Birth Not a Surprise?

If Nicki Minaj is holding her baby in her hands without the public knowing, people are hardly going to be surprised.

Ahead of the baby news, some already speculated that the singer would be giving birth in secret -- if not has already given birth. They had a reason to say that, not only because MInaj has been quiet about her pregnancy but also since her mom's recent social media activity seems to be hinting she already saw her grandchild.

After revealing that she is pregnant, Nicki's mother, Carol Maraj, made a telling comment on the rapper's Instagram page.

"Is it too late to post a #WCW? Thank you @david_lachapelle for capturing my heart on the outside," she wrote alongside one of Nicki's baby bump photos.

The apparently excited grandmother addressed her daughter by her birth name, Onika, and said Minaj "has always been so nurturing , caring, loving, bold, beautiful, God-fearing and selfless... motherhood already looks beautiful on you!"

While she could simply mean having a baby in Minaj's belly looks pretty on her, the latter part of Carol's comment was what led fans to believe that the baby is already in this world.

Baby Annoouncement

It took Minaj some time to announce that she was pregnant. It would not be surprising if she takes time to announce her baby is out already, too.

Back on July 20, Nikki announced she was expecting when her baby bump is already huge and obvious. Donning a colorful beaded bikini and a curly, yellow wig, the rapper captioned her photo with a simple #preggers. She uploaded two more pictures of her showcasing her bump, but with a different colorful outfit.

Even though she never mentioned Kenneth Petty on her pregnancy reveal, fans believe there can be no other dad. The two have been dating since 2018 and then married shortly after.

Petty, however, was caught in a massive scandal when he was arrested for not registering as a sex offender in New York in April 2020. Moreover, at the onset of their relationship, there have already been reports detailing Petty's dark past.

Minaj was silent through it all. She even stayed quiet when Meek Mill allegedly shaded her pregnancy.

It is unclear now if Minaj will still return to music or focus on her family first after she announced her retirement in 2019.

'I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me ... Love you for LIFE," she tweeted in September 2019 before eventually retracting her statement and apologizing to fans who were bothered by the retirement possibility.

READ MORE: For Safety or Jealousy? Angelina Jolie Makes One Demand To Brad Pitt Before Seeing Their Kids

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles