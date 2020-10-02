KUWTK: Scott Disick Receives Shocking Test Results Amid COVID-19 Fear

In the recent episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Scott Disick has one terrifying symptom that could be attributed to the coronavirus.

On Thursday's episode, he revealed that his energy levels had decreased so much that he struggles to get out of bed in the morning.

The dad-of-three told Kim Kardashian West, "This feeling of exhaustion came out of nowhere, and I really can't seem to shake it. I am kind of like worried about it."

In the episode, Kim and Scott were supposed to go to the supermarket to pick up fresh produce.

However, Scott, who looked like he hadn't slept in days, doesn't move from the couch.

"You're backing out?" the beauty mogul asked, shocked.

"I am just tired," Scott said.

Scott Disick, who formerly dated Sofia Richie, said he doesn't drive to get up and run around with his then-girlfriend and kids.

"I don't have the energy. I don't know if I'm getting old, or I'm just not in great shape, but I want to see if there's anything wrong with me."

Kim later suggested that he should get his blood drawn.

Before the results came out, Scott revealed that he has been experiencing stress throughout most of his life.

According to the former party animal, he misses his deceased parents. He always goes all out to drink and party, so he knows that parts of his body are beaten pretty severely without realizing that there was a possibility that what he was doing could affect him eventually.

Once the results came out, Scott Disick didn't have COVID-19. Instead, he found out he has "clinically low" testosterone levels that resulted in his fatigue.

"I'm very thankful that there was nothing serious," he told the cameras.

Scott knows that the result could be due to many reasons. However, his doctor suggested he meets with a nutritionist who could create a plan to raise his testosterone levels and taking certain supplements.

Towards the end of the episode, Scott told momager, Kris Jenner, about what has recently happened.

Scott has reportedly stopped drinking following his rehab stint in the past. He told his mom-in-law that he would be making lifestyle changes.

"I'm thrilled for healthier choices, and that you're proactive about it. We want you to be happy and healthy, that's all. All of us," Kris said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Scott Disick was spotted with a mystery woman in a Malibu restaurant.

The 37-year-old dad had his orange shirt unbuttoned and looked every inch of Hollywood heartthrob.

News of Scott hanging out with an unnamed woman who wore a mini skirt and high heels comes after his split with Sofia Richie.

Their on-again, off-again relationship had simmered down in early August when a source told Us Weekly that he's making a massive effort to refocus on himself and his family.

Scott shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Kourtney Kardashian. They are both friendly with each other and co-parenting very well.

In fact, since Sofia and Scott's split, the "Lord" has been hanging out more with Kourtney and the kids.

They went out to dinner in June, spent Scott's birthday together out of town, and even had a boat ride with their son, Reign.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner 'Tortured' Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Their Dad Claimed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles