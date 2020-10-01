Kris Jenner 'Tortured' Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Their Dad Claimed

Unearthed diaries of Robert Kardashian claims that the mother of his kids, Kris Jenner, has physically abused social media influencers, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

In a new biography, "Dirty Sexy Money," written by Dylan Howard, he mentioned that the former celebrity lawyer had kept secret diaries with "explosive" entries.

Howard told 7News Australia, "It was alleged in these diaries that Robert wrote that Kris tortured the daughters Kim and Kourtney, with such things as hair pulling, arm twisting, and repeated beatings."

In one of the many entries, Robert reportedly claimed that he got a "crying and hysterical" call from Kourtney, claiming that her mother was pulling her hair.

In another entry written in 1993, when Kourtney was 14 and Kim was 12, they reportedly told their dad they were "scared and nervous" being around their mom.

"Of course, the girls have later denied that this ever took place," Howard added.

Kris Jenner burst into the limelight when she was seen in the arms of her lawyer husband, Robert Kardashian, during the OJ Simpson trial, which was dubbed the "trial of the century."

Popularly known as Hollywood's original "momager," the 62-year-old is the matriarch of one of the world's most famous families.

She enjoyed the perks and took full control of everything as she starred and became the executive producer of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

But the family has so much more dark secrets they've struggled to hide.

Howard reveals that Kris has the family conflicts she has to deal with.

The author said that the mom-of-six is estranged from her sister Karen, but have become closer now.

"In addition to that, she has had the stress and torment of her own daughters' ongoing relationship issues," Howard said.

Aside from the Kardashian-Jenner storyline, Kris is also entangled in a storyline that many people didn't see on their reality show, such as her alleged affair with her tennis instructor and an alleged affair with OJ Simpson.

Howard explained, "But what we do see on the TV show is how a ruthless socialite turned herself into one of the most successful female entrepreneurs the world has seen, and as a result, has raked in billions of dollars."

He added that Kris Jenner is not only admired by many but also feared by a lot. In her expertise in the industry, she was able to control the narrative of her family.

"She has built an empire with beauty products and associated fashion lines that show that she is capable of being a marketing genius."

Howard further added that Kris is viewed as a ruthless and manipulative person.

Kris Jenner abusing Kim and Kourtney Kardashian follows after their former bodyguard sues her and Kourtney for harassment and discrimination claims.

According to Marc McWilliams, he was subject to "a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and other harassing misconduct" while working with the family in 2017.

However, a lawyer for the Kardashian-Jenner denied the claims of their former security detail.

They called the allegations "fabricated and false fiction."

Moreover, their lawyer said that once they win the legal battle, they will sue McWilliams and his attorneys for "malicious prosecution."

