DWTS: Tyra Banks Commits Horrifying Blunder on Live TV, Fans Want Her Out ASAP

It seems like every week, something headline-worthy happens on "Dancing With the Stars" or with Tyra Banks.

On Monday night's episode, the former "America's Next Top Model" host made a horrifying mistake on the show.

"This is live, right? This is the craziness of live TV," the 46-year-old said when she realized her blunder.

She continued to work her way through the list when she reached the final three couples on the dance floor: Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, and Vernon Davis and Pita Murgatroyd.

"There's actually been an error," Tyra could be heard saying as the three couples are seen on the camera shot, which was supposedly going to be just two.

The entire confusion later sent the final moments of the show into a crescendo, as Tyra Banks relayed viewer voting results and stated who was safe from Monday night's elimination.

She later clarified that the bottom two couples were Heche and Kotsepe and Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy.

"Please have Monica come back. There has been an error in our control room, but we're making it happen," Tyra Banks said.

Bruno Toniolo, a judge on the show, later chimed in and reminded the contestants that "nobody is infallible."

Derek Hough looked shocked while Carrie Ann Inaba helped coordinate the couples out of the dance floor.

In the end, Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were saved from elimination while Anne Hecke and Keo Kotsepe were sent home.

Heche didn't even have a chance to say goodbye to the cast before the closing credits rolled.

Viewers at home were quick to judge "Dancing With the Stars," particularly Tyra Banks, for the live TV miscue.

Many fans went as far as to say that this wouldn't have happened if former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Sanders were still on the show.

"Bring them back!! Tom wouldn't have screwed up! You guys ruin good things by letting go the real hosts. They had chemistry! Tyra just pulled a Steve Harvey," one Twitter user said.

Another one tweeted, "Tyra Banks has ruined DWTS. Congratulations."

One Twitter user confessed she might not be watching the next few episodes of "Dancing With the Stars."

"Really tried give Tyra a chance but she is just not right to host. There is no comparison with her and Tom and Erin. Have not missed a season yet but this could be my last if Tyra continues."

While another one said that Tyra should stop asking personal questions as she is "not a therapist."

"Maybe if Tyra didn't talk so much, she wouldn't have to RUSH to elimination," another one said, with a GIF that says "Shut up."

Aside from Tyra Banks' live mistake, her choice of wardrobe and hair and makeup were also mocked online.

"Who did you piss-off, Tyra," one said.

"Who in the hell told Tyra this looked good? I just want to talk," another person tweeted, along with pictures of the model from the show.

