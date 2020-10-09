Kobe Bryant Pain: Shaquille O'Neal Reveals True Feelings 8 Months after Kobe's Death

Kobe Bryant's death this 2020 was a real shocker, leaving people all over in the world in grief. The impact on his friends is greater, with some still not able to move on. One of them is Shaquille O'Neal, as he said that he is still mourning the loss of his close friend.

Speaking with Us Weekly to promote his "American Express' Business Class Live: Summit for Success," , the NBA legend opened up about Kobe's passing and said that it does not get easier no matter how much time has passed.

However, he cannot do anything but to cope up.

Shaq revealed he still keeps in touch with Bryant's family to check up on them after the tragedy. "I talk to his sisters every now and then. They're OK," he admitted.

It seems like it's just yesterday when the world learned of the devastating news that the plane carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other friends, crashed. Now, it's less than three months away before the first death anniversary of the Los Angeles Lakers icon.

Even though he passed away too soon, he lived a truly full life.

Kobe's Journey

Bryant spent his whole career with the Lakers, playing 21 seasons in the City of Angels. He featured alongside O'Neal for eight years between 1996 and 2004. The dynamic duo led the Lakers to an amazing three-peat from 2000 to 2002.

To say the two have gone through so much would be an understatement.

Shortly after Bryant's death, O'Neal was one of the first people people to truly grieved immensely. He even said he cannot believe his friend has passed, thinking it was a hoax.

[I'm] 47 years old. I lost two grandmothers. I lost a sarge, lost my sister, and now I lost a little brother," Shaq said during a TNT tribute for Kobe last January, via ESPN.

"Our names will be attached together for what we did. People always ask about our relationship, and I tell them it's just like me and Charles[Barkley]."

O'Neal also detailed how similar they are in willfulness and respect. They are both strong-minded and have mutual respect for each other, so when they got to work with one another, the were easily focused on getting victories for the team.

Shaq Keeping Busy

These days, even though he's still sad about Bryant's passing, O'Neal is also busy with a lot of professional activities. For one, he is part of the virtual event called "Business Class Live by American Express," wherein entrepreneurs from coast to coast will participate. He will be speaking to all these budding businessmen about how he grew as an entrepreneur himself.

Aside from that, Shaq is also providing coverage of the NBA Finals for TNT. For what it's worth, the Lakers are currently in the lead to win the NBA title against the Miami Heat, which would be a perfect tribute in the memory of the late great Kobe Bryant.

