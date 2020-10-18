Prince Harry Desperation: Duke May Beg For One Important Thing On Next Megxit Evaluation

Next year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have their Megxit terms reevaluated.

The Duke of Sussex has lost a lot upon stepping down as senior royal members with his wife in early 2020.

A royal commentator believes that the dad-of-one would ask one crucial thing from Queen Elizabeth II to get back.

According to Robert Fitzwilliams, who spoke to Express UK, it is highly possible for Prince Harry to ask his grandmother to return his military posts.

"I think that he would much appreciate it if his military links were restored to him. He probably hopes that they will be when they review the deal next year."

The 36-year-old Prince lost the titles Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands' Small Ships and Diving.

Military service is usually excepted from high-ranking royal men.

Fitzwilliams revealed that there is currently no one holding the Duke's previous military posts right now.

So, there is a possibility that's one thing to change in their current arrangement.

After all, the Duke of Sussex was secretly deployed to Afghanistan in 2007 and 2012.

As part of their deal with Her Majesty, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

According to "Finding Freedom," their biography, this was Prince Harry's losing his military posts was the biggest disappointment of their royal exit.

An insider reportedly told authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that it was a "tough pill to swallow," and it was the most painful thing Meghan had to witness Prince Harry go through.

They claimed that the Duchess of Sussex believes stripping her husband of his military titles was "so unnecessary" since it wasn't just taking away something from the Duke but from the entire military and veteran community.

However, now that the Sussexes are creating a life for themselves away from the monarchy, this presents a massive opportunity for the couple.

Fitzwilliams believes that the royal barriers that hindered them beforehand will not be there anymore.

"They've stepped down, so there's not a question of constant assessments as to whether something's appropriate," he added, "There'll always be a certain amount of that."

"Everything they do will be followed by the press microscopically. There's no doubt about that."

Meghan Markle may back down to protect Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle recently admitted that she now avoids commenting on controversial topics to protect her family's safety.

She admitted this during an appearance in Fortune's Most Powerful Women Gen Summit.

The 39-year-old said, "I am cautious of putting my family in a position of risk by certain things, and so I try to be rather very clear with what I say and do not make it controversial."

Meghan added, "But instead to talk about things that seem fairly straight forward - like exercising your right to vote."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently made several politically charged remarks on the US elections.

This made many people argue that the couple be stripped of their royal titles.

READ MORE: Royal Outcasts Prince Harry, Prince Andrew Planning Revenge on Royal Family?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles